ICC Latest Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims Top Spot; Ravindra Jadeja Loses No.1 Test All-Rounder Spot
Ravindra Jadeja’s four-year reign as the top ICC all-rounder in the rankings has come to an end.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: After knocking a 35-ball century against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, Abhishek Sharma has been rewarded in the latest ICC rankings. He has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings. Ravindra Jadeja has lost his spot as No.1 Test all-rounder in the rankings as Marco Jansen has dethroned him after an impressive performance in the first two Tests against South Africa.
Abhishek back to No. 1 spot
Abhishek has returned to the peak of his form following his 113 from 38 balls in the third T20I in Wellington. He smashed a century in 35 deliveries and powered India to a six-wicket victory, and the Men in Blue took a 3-0 lead against the Blackcaps.
He replaced compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had grabbed the top spot after India's T20I series against Ireland. Ishan now slipped to the third position, while Shahibzada Farhan occupied the second position.
Abhishek had first reached the top spot in July 2025, toppling Australia’s Travis Head. However, Ishan Kishan replaced him at the top after producing some consistent performances this year, including the T20 World Cup.
Shreyas Iyer has slipped to ninth position due to his dismal form in the shortest format.
ICC T20I Batting Rankings for Men
No. 1 - Abhishek Sharma - India - 897 points
No. 2 - Sahibzada Farhan - Pakistan - 883 points
No. 3 - Ishan Kishan - India - 866 points
No. 4 - Harry Brook - England - 793 points
No. 5 - Jos Buttler - England - 789 points
No. 5 (joint) - Dewald Brevis - South Africa - 789 points
No. 7 - Phil Salt - England - 775 points
No. 8 - Shai Hope - West Indies - 759 points
No. 9 - Shreyas Iyer - India - 758 points
No. 10 - Tilak Varma - India - 724 points
Ravindra Jadeja’s four-year reign ends
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lost his position as the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder after more than four years. South Africa’s Marco Jansen has dethroned him after his match-winning performance against Australia in Gqeberha.
Jansen climbed to the top with 451 rating points after playing a key role in the team’s win in the World Test Championship fixture against Australia. Jansen scored 85 runs and also claimed a five-wicket haul.
Jansen replaces Starc as No.1 Test bowler
Jansen has experienced a rise in the bowling rankings as well. In the Test bowlers rankings, he jumped five positions and replaced Australia's Mitchell Starc for the No.1 spot. He also jumped 13 positions in the Test batting rankings to occupy the 56th position.
Men’s Test all-rounders rankings
Marco Jansen
Ravindra Jadeja
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Wiaan Mulder
Mitchell Starc
Pat Cummins
Washington Sundar
Simon Harmer
Justin Greaves
Gus Atkinson