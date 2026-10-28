ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Latest Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims Top Spot; Ravindra Jadeja Loses No.1 Test All-Rounder Spot

Hyderabad: After knocking a 35-ball century against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, Abhishek Sharma has been rewarded in the latest ICC rankings. He has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings. Ravindra Jadeja has lost his spot as No.1 Test all-rounder in the rankings as Marco Jansen has dethroned him after an impressive performance in the first two Tests against South Africa.

Abhishek has returned to the peak of his form following his 113 from 38 balls in the third T20I in Wellington. He smashed a century in 35 deliveries and powered India to a six-wicket victory, and the Men in Blue took a 3-0 lead against the Blackcaps.

ICC batting rankings (ICC Website)

He replaced compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had grabbed the top spot after India's T20I series against Ireland. Ishan now slipped to the third position, while Shahibzada Farhan occupied the second position.

Abhishek had first reached the top spot in July 2025, toppling Australia’s Travis Head. However, Ishan Kishan replaced him at the top after producing some consistent performances this year, including the T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer has slipped to ninth position due to his dismal form in the shortest format.

ICC T20I Batting Rankings for Men

No. 1 - Abhishek Sharma - India - 897 points

No. 2 - Sahibzada Farhan - Pakistan - 883 points

No. 3 - Ishan Kishan - India - 866 points

No. 4 - Harry Brook - England - 793 points

No. 5 - Jos Buttler - England - 789 points

No. 5 (joint) - Dewald Brevis - South Africa - 789 points

No. 7 - Phil Salt - England - 775 points

No. 8 - Shai Hope - West Indies - 759 points

No. 9 - Shreyas Iyer - India - 758 points

No. 10 - Tilak Varma - India - 724 points