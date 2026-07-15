ETV Bharat / sports

2027 ODI World Cup In New Format! ICC Introduces ‘Super Series’ And ‘Super 7’ In Revamped Structure

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made some major changes to the marquee tournaments - the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup and 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup. ICC has introduced some changes to both the competitions and has added more rounds to the tournament to add to the excitement.

The decision was taken in the annual meeting of the ICC held in Edinburgh, Scotland. According to ICC, the changes are made to make matches more competitive from the initial stages and deliver a better experience for the players and the spectators.

The ICC Board in the meeting included three representatives from the associate nations, and they also determined the pathway qualification for the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup.

New format for the ODI World Cup