2027 ODI World Cup In New Format! ICC Introduces ‘Super Series’ And ‘Super 7’ In Revamped Structure
The International Cricket Council has approved major changes to the format of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made some major changes to the marquee tournaments - the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup and 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup. ICC has introduced some changes to both the competitions and has added more rounds to the tournament to add to the excitement.
The decision was taken in the annual meeting of the ICC held in Edinburgh, Scotland. According to ICC, the changes are made to make matches more competitive from the initial stages and deliver a better experience for the players and the spectators.
The ICC Board in the meeting included three representatives from the associate nations, and they also determined the pathway qualification for the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup.
ICC have revamped the format of its marquee men's events to enhance competitive structure and elevate sporting standards.https://t.co/MbpROsVn4w— ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2026
New format for the ODI World Cup
Contrary to the reports, which mentioned that the number of teams will be reduced, it will remain the same, and the 14 teams will take part in the competition. However, the tournament will now follow a three-round format before the start of the knockout matches.
In the revised structure, the three lowest-ranked qualified teams (Teams 12, 13 and 14) will compete in a round-robin ‘Super Series’. The winner of the Super Series will join the rest of the 11 teams in the next round.
12 teams will be divided into two groups of six in Round 2 with a round-robin system in each group. The top three teams from each group plus the best-placed teams across the two groups will advance into the Super 7 stage.
The Super 7 teams will feature in a single round-robin system. The top four teams will enter the semifinals with first playing fourth and second taking on third.
Super 10 and eliminators in the T20 World Cup
- In place of four groups of five teams, the tournament will now witness five groups of four teams.
- Top two teams from each group will cruise into Super 10 where ten teams will be divided into two groups of five.
- The team finishing first in each group will enter the semis, while teams finishing second in each group will take on the third-placed team in another group in two eliminators to book a spot in the Semis.