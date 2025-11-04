ICC Imposes 30 Per Cent Fine On India T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav
ICC has fined star batter Suryakumar Yadav for bringing the game to disrepute
Published : November 4, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 30 per cent fine on the match fees of India's Suryakumar Yadav for bringing the game to disrepute.
Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been suspended for two ODI games against South Africa after accumulating two suspension points.
The move by the ICC comes for the actions of Suryakumar and Rauf during the Asia Cup 2025, which was played in the United Arab Emirates.
India, led by Suryakumar, had won the Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan, in the summit clash played in Dubai. Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, once in the league stage and once in the Super 4s.
Surya and Rauf were found guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct at the Asia Cup in the UAE and were slapped with sanctions for their actions. Rauf copped two financial penalties of 30 per cent each for two separate incidents during matches against India, leading to a two-match ban in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on November 4 and 6.
India skipper Suryakumar has also been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for "bringing the game to disrepute" for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
In the September 14 game, Rauf was found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points. Then, in another game against India, Rauf was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 and was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah copped one demerit point, while left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh and Sahibzada Farhan were also let off without any penalty.
