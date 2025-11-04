ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Imposes 30 Per Cent Fine On India T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 30 per cent fine on the match fees of India's Suryakumar Yadav for bringing the game to disrepute.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been suspended for two ODI games against South Africa after accumulating two suspension points.

The move by the ICC comes for the actions of Suryakumar and Rauf during the Asia Cup 2025, which was played in the United Arab Emirates.

India, led by Suryakumar, had won the Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan, in the summit clash played in Dubai. Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, once in the league stage and once in the Super 4s.