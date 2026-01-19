ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Issues Ultimatum To BCB; Decision Around Bangladesh’s World Cup Participation To Be Taken By January 21

In a report published by ESPNcricinfo, it is also claimed that a meeting was held between both parties on Saturday. The report mentions that ICC will allow BCB to take a call on their participation. In case Bangladesh refuses to travel to India, the ICC will name a replacement team, which is likely to be Scotland, on the basis of the rankings.

Hyderabad: The deadlock between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the former's participation in the T20 World Cup is set to be resolved by January 21. A specific call on Bangladesh’s participation and whether they will travel to India for the tournament will be made in two days.

In the second meeting between the two in a span of the last seven days, BCB continued with their stance of wanting to play the marquee tournament, but outside India and Sri Lanka is the alternative choice, considering they are the co-hosts. BCB had cited security concerns to play in India, but ICC is firm with the decision that there will be no changes to the original schedule.

Bangladesh’s request for a change in the group was denied

The situation has been in a stalemate for three weeks now, with the tournament set to start on February 7. Bangladesh will play their first tournament fixture against the West Indies in Kolkata, where they will play two more group games annd the last match will be in Mumbai.

The report also added that Bangladesh’s request to shift them from Group B and swap places with Ireland, who are scheduled to play their group matches in Sri Lanka. In an advisory issued to 20 participating teams by the ICC, an independent security agency identified the overall threat level in India

The overall issue started after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman at the directive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In retaliation, Bangladesh suspended the broadcast of the IPL in their country.