ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Eyes China In Bid To Expand Cricket

New Delhi: China is emerging as a key target for growth as the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeks new fans worldwide, its chief executive says.

While South Asia accounts for about 90 percent of cricket's billion-plus fans, the ICC is seeking to expand the sport's fan base by 500 million and sees China's 1.4 billion people as a potentially huge audience -- helped by the steady progress of its women's team.

"The continued success of their women's team has provided a major boost to cricket in the country," ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta told AFP.

China became a focus market after hosting cricket at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and through the progress of its women's national team, which has climbed 10 places in the world rankings over the past two years.

There is still far to go, however. In the ICC T20 rankings the women are ranked a modest 36th, while the men languish in 92nd place. The women were also knocked out of the Asian Games on Thursday without a ball being bowled, two days before the opening ceremony.

A sodden outfield caused by days of rain in Nagoya, Japan, prevented any play from taking place in China's morning quarter-final against Bangladesh, who went through to the semi-finals by virtue of being the higher.

Still, China is one of several markets the ICC sees as crucial to broadening cricket's appeal beyond its traditional strongholds of South Asia, England, and Australia.

- 'Next leap' -

The ICC has spent $1.5 million in China to boost the sport over the past five years. The country now has three top-level cricket venues, including a new 1,500-seat stadium in Taicang expected to host domestic and international matches and provide a training base for the national teams.