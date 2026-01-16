ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Delegation Likely To Visit Bangladesh For Talks Around T20 World Cup Venues

File Photo: Bangladesh Cricket Team ( AFP )

Hyderabad: A delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to visit Bangladesh to discuss the country’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. The development comes amidst the standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC. BCB is firm on their stance of not playing in India and have requested the sport’s governing body to relocate their matches. On the other hand, ICC have said to BCB that they will cooperate with the Bangladesh board to conduct their matches in India with proper security arrangements. According to a report by Bangladesh media outlet, ‘The Daily Star’, sports adviser Asif Nazrul confirmed the same while briefing the media at the Foreign Service Academy.