ICC Activates Travel Contingency Plan As Dubai Closes Air Space Disrupting Key Air Routes

Though the emerging war situation between Iran and the US has no direct bearing on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Emirates is the official flying partner for the tournament. The ICC acknowledged that a significant number of personnel, including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff, rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.

Kolkata: With Dubai and Abu Dhabi coming under fire of Iran missiles, and the airspace being completely closed indefinitely amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the ICC has put in contingency measures to deal with the evolving situation.

An ICC Press statement said it has activated contingency plans to support stakeholder safety and well-being amid the rising tensions in the Middle East. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics and well-being of all stakeholders associated with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka," a statement said.

The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC's highest priority. "We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption. We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel," the statement urged.

One of the first moves by the ICC will be for its Travel and Logistics team, working with major international carriers, to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs. "The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated. The ICC will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves and remains committed to the smooth and safe conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," it added.

