I Will Continue To Perform And Rest Is In Selectors' Hands: Mohammed Shami

Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 ( PTI )

Kolkata: After having claimed 15 wickets in the first two Ranji Trophy matches, India's out-of-favour speedster Mohammed Shami sounded the warning bell at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. He started the current Ranji Trophy campaign in Bengal shirts with the Uttarakhand match and then followed it up with a brilliant show against Gujarat too.

Shami was ruled out due to injury after the 2023 World Cup final. Then he underwent surgery and his struggle to get match-fit kept him away from the international arena. Finally, after getting fit, he returned to the Ranji Trophy fold after having played in the Duleep Trophy.

In the meantime, a lot has changed in the Indian team. The national selectors, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar practically stopped discussing Shami. Shami seemed to have taken contempt as the mantra for his comeback. Although he seemed rhythmless initially, the vintage Mohammed Shami was found later as the match progressed.

Seven wickets against Uttarakhand and eight wickets against Gujarat said it all about his effectiveness with the red cherry. His comeback to international cricket is still in the lurch. Shami seemed to have silenced the critics not with words, but with performance. And after that, the possibility of a chance in the national team increased manifold.

"A lot of hard work is there, and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that," Shami told reporters after his five-wicket haul and Bengal's 141-run win over Gujarat.

"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform, and the rest is in the selectors' hands. It's a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good, because, you are coming back from such a difficult time (injury), and you stay on the ground after that," Shami said.

"After that, all the things... Ranji Trophy, domestic season, white ball cricket, then Indian Premier League, Champions Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, and now these two matches. So, the rhythm, the flow was there. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me)," said the classical fast bowler, who looked confident as ever.