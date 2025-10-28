I Will Continue To Perform And Rest Is In Selectors' Hands: Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami is trying to make a comeback to the Indian team. The out-of-favour pacer has claimed 15 wickets in two Ranji Trophy games
Kolkata: After having claimed 15 wickets in the first two Ranji Trophy matches, India's out-of-favour speedster Mohammed Shami sounded the warning bell at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. He started the current Ranji Trophy campaign in Bengal shirts with the Uttarakhand match and then followed it up with a brilliant show against Gujarat too.
Shami was ruled out due to injury after the 2023 World Cup final. Then he underwent surgery and his struggle to get match-fit kept him away from the international arena. Finally, after getting fit, he returned to the Ranji Trophy fold after having played in the Duleep Trophy.
In the meantime, a lot has changed in the Indian team. The national selectors, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar practically stopped discussing Shami. Shami seemed to have taken contempt as the mantra for his comeback. Although he seemed rhythmless initially, the vintage Mohammed Shami was found later as the match progressed.
Seven wickets against Uttarakhand and eight wickets against Gujarat said it all about his effectiveness with the red cherry. His comeback to international cricket is still in the lurch. Shami seemed to have silenced the critics not with words, but with performance. And after that, the possibility of a chance in the national team increased manifold.
"A lot of hard work is there, and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that," Shami told reporters after his five-wicket haul and Bengal's 141-run win over Gujarat.
"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform, and the rest is in the selectors' hands. It's a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good, because, you are coming back from such a difficult time (injury), and you stay on the ground after that," Shami said.
"After that, all the things... Ranji Trophy, domestic season, white ball cricket, then Indian Premier League, Champions Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, and now these two matches. So, the rhythm, the flow was there. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me)," said the classical fast bowler, who looked confident as ever.
Shami's splendid final-day spell helped Bengal beat Gujarat for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since 2003. Shami was not picked for the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Australia, following which there was a public backlash that chief selector Ajit Agarkar faced.
Asked about his India comeback on Tuesday, he preferred to steer clear of controversy. "I am always involved in some controversy, thanks to you guys (laughs). It's a misunderstanding...," Shami said.
Shami thanked the Bengal team management for their support during a difficult phase, and now when he is coming back after a long layoff. "I played a match against Madhya Pradesh 11 months ago, and I am playing this match now. I feel good, but the important thing is that your team is with you at this time, when you are competing," he didn't mince his words.
Shami also said that he has asked the curators to prepare a greentop at Eden Gardens as he believes the Bengal pace attack is one of the best in Indian domestic cricket. "I had said earlier that we need a greentop, because we have four pacers, one of the best in domestic cricket. If you can raise your voice, if you can say that it is better, because we have the opportunity, we have the ability to get six points, seven points if we are playing on greentops," Shami was frank.
Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla also backed Shami to make a comeback to the Indian team. "Mohammed Shami doesn't need a certificate from anyone. He is a certificate in himself. He has the backing of his fans, media and the biggest selector of them all, who is right up there (God)," Shukla said.
It may be recalled that Shami made his Test debut at Eden Gardens way back in 2013. Twelve years have passed since then, and the possibility of Shami making a comeback at Eden is growing strong ahead of the India-South Africa Test series.
