ETV Bharat / sports

‘I Want To Play My Natural Game’: Team India's Rising Superstar Ayush Pandey Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

Raipur: The 23-year-old Ayush Pandey was all smiles, sitting next to the Team India helmet that he received recently. After all, the unstoppable Chhattisgarh cricketer has earned the opportunity every aspiring Indian cricketer dreams of after years of grinding in domestic cricket. The left-handed opener from Raipur has been named in India’s 15-member India A squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning June 20.

The announcement came during the official press conference declaring the squad, followed by formal confirmation from the team management. For Ayush, however, the selection is just the beginning of something bigger.

“I have got this opportunity and I will try to give my best,” he said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. “I want to play my natural game, make an impact and contribute to the team’s success,” he said.

Since the Sri Lanka assignment will be Ayush’s first major overseas challenge, the young batter admits that unfamiliar conditions could prove to be a test. “But I am eager to experience playing there, though I don’t know much about the conditions. So far, I have only played in India, but I have heard the conditions are more or less similar. There will be challenges, but it will also be enjoyable,” he said.

Ayush believes his selection is also a vindication of the current situation in Chhattisgarh, where talented people, particularly in cricket, are getting their due. The state, he says, has a pool of talent that, with the right exposure, can prove itself on bigger stages both in India and abroad.

“As players, we are getting opportunities here and the best part is that our efforts are being noticed. This is encouraging and we feel like proving ourselves,” he said.