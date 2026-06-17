‘I Want To Play My Natural Game’: Team India's Rising Superstar Ayush Pandey Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour
In a tete-a-tete with Bhupendra Dubey, cricketer Ayush Pandey credits his father and Chhattisgarh’s growing cricket ecosystem for his selection in India A team.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Raipur: The 23-year-old Ayush Pandey was all smiles, sitting next to the Team India helmet that he received recently. After all, the unstoppable Chhattisgarh cricketer has earned the opportunity every aspiring Indian cricketer dreams of after years of grinding in domestic cricket. The left-handed opener from Raipur has been named in India’s 15-member India A squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning June 20.
The announcement came during the official press conference declaring the squad, followed by formal confirmation from the team management. For Ayush, however, the selection is just the beginning of something bigger.
“I have got this opportunity and I will try to give my best,” he said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. “I want to play my natural game, make an impact and contribute to the team’s success,” he said.
Since the Sri Lanka assignment will be Ayush’s first major overseas challenge, the young batter admits that unfamiliar conditions could prove to be a test. “But I am eager to experience playing there, though I don’t know much about the conditions. So far, I have only played in India, but I have heard the conditions are more or less similar. There will be challenges, but it will also be enjoyable,” he said.
Ayush believes his selection is also a vindication of the current situation in Chhattisgarh, where talented people, particularly in cricket, are getting their due. The state, he says, has a pool of talent that, with the right exposure, can prove itself on bigger stages both in India and abroad.
“As players, we are getting opportunities here and the best part is that our efforts are being noticed. This is encouraging and we feel like proving ourselves,” he said.
The left-handed opener speaks highly of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL), which opens up opportunities for hidden talent to prove itself and grab the spotlight. “The CCPL has created a platform for domestic players capable of competing at the national level,” he stressed.
Unlike many cricketers who struggle through difficult beginnings, Ayush speaks about the contribution his father made to smoothen the path for him. “I am fortunate to have the support of my father, who handled all the difficulties. He told me to concentrate only on cricket, practise and prove myself,” he said.
The Raipur batter has compiled an impressive record over the last three seasons representing Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. He announced himself with a maiden first-class century against Tamil Nadu in 2024 and later struck a double century against Assam during the 2024-25 season. Adding to his achievements were centuries against Delhi and Mumbai, which established him as one of the state’s most dependable batters.
Ayush has also represented Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and C.K. Nayudu Trophy. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and elegant cover drives, the batter has shown the ability to handle the new ball and convert starts into substantial scores.
Away from red-ball cricket, he also leads Bilaspur Bulls in the CCPL. Now, with the India A helmet waiting for him and Sri Lanka beckoning, Ayush Pandey is slowly getting into gear and finding the right frame of mind for what could be the defining chapter of his career - something that could take him closer to the ultimate prize in Indian cricket.
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