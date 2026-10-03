'I Never Imagined I Would Reach This Stage': Hariharan Amsakarunan On His Asian Games 2026 Bronze
23-year-old from Mannargudi village said he was delighted to be the first badminton player from Tamil Nadu to achieve the feat, reports S Sivakumar.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chennai: "I never even imagined I would achieve this much, given that I had no financial resources or backing," said Hariharan Amsakarunan, who helped India win a bronze medal in men's badminton at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.
The badminton player from Mannargudi in Thanjavur district was part of India's men's team that secured bronze after losing 3-1 to China in the semifinal. Hariharan, 23 and M R Arjun hailing from Ernakulam in Kerala fought hard against He Jiting and Liu Yi before losing the match 21-16, 17-21, 21-9.
Recognising his achievement, the Tamil Nadu government announced a ₹30 lakh incentive for the shuttler.
Hariharan received a warm welcome on his return to Tamil Nadu and later met Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Hariharan said he was delighted to become the first person from Tamil Nadu to achieve the feat in badminton at the Asian Games.
"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government, the Chief Minister, the Sports Minister and the SDAT team for their support," he said.
"Until about five or six years ago, I had neither the resources nor the backing. I never even imagined I would reach this stage. However, the continuous support I received is what brought me here."
Hariharan dedicated the medal to everyone who supported him and highlighted the role of Tamil Nadu's athlete-support schemes.
"The Tamil Nadu government is currently implementing several excellent schemes for athletes. For instance, financial assistance of up to ₹30 lakh is available through the 'Elite' scheme. Such support has been a tremendous pillar of strength for me," he said.
Coming from the small town of Mannargudi, Hariharan said his achievement had made his family and fellow villagers proud.
His Asian Games bronze is another milestone in the rise of the young men's doubles player, who has represented India alongside M.R. Arjun and was selected for the country's Asian Games badminton squad in both the team and individual competitions.
Also read
Father Stood By Her through Four Years of Defeats: Asian Games Bronze Medalist Abinaya Rajarajan Shares Her Pride
'Women Can Match Men In Sports': Tamil Nadu Athlete Vidya Ramraj After Breaking PT Usha's 42-Year-Old Record