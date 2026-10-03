ETV Bharat / sports

'I Never Imagined I Would Reach This Stage': Hariharan Amsakarunan On His Asian Games 2026 Bronze

Hariharan, 23 and M R Arjun from Kerala fought hard against He Jiting and Liu Yi before losing the silver medal match 21-16, 17-21, 21-9. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: "I never even imagined I would achieve this much, given that I had no financial resources or backing," said Hariharan Amsakarunan, who helped India win a bronze medal in men's badminton at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

The badminton player from Mannargudi in Thanjavur district was part of India's men's team that secured bronze after losing 3-1 to China in the semifinal. Hariharan, 23 and M R Arjun hailing from Ernakulam in Kerala fought hard against He Jiting and Liu Yi before losing the match 21-16, 17-21, 21-9.

Recognising his achievement, the Tamil Nadu government announced a ₹30 lakh incentive for the shuttler.

Hariharan received a warm welcome on his return to Tamil Nadu and later met Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Hariharan said he was delighted to become the first person from Tamil Nadu to achieve the feat in badminton at the Asian Games.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government, the Chief Minister, the Sports Minister and the SDAT team for their support," he said.

"Until about five or six years ago, I had neither the resources nor the backing. I never even imagined I would reach this stage. However, the continuous support I received is what brought me here."