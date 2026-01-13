Hyderabad Youth Eyes 2030 Olympic Gold In BMX Cycle Racing
Published : January 13, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST|
Updated : January 13, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad is making waves by winning medals in BMX cycle racing at the global level. Agastya Chandrasekhar, an intermediate student, has won over 30 medals till now. Hailing from Chennai, he has been residing in Hyderabad for the last two decades.
Bike racing and car racing are popular sports, but very few know about BMX cycle racing. It is a thrilling sport where riders race on bicycles at speeds of up to 60 km per hour, performing jumps, stunts and sharp turns on rough dirt tracks. Though BMX racing has international recognition, it is still not very popular in India.
BMX racing is very different from ordinary cycling, where riders use small-wheeled bicycles designed for speed and control. Seven racers line up at the starting gate to move forward at full speed once the gate drops. The entire race lasts only 30 to 45 seconds, but in those few seconds, riders must show not just speed, but also balance during jumps, control on turns, physical strength, courage and sharp skills.
Agastya, popularly called Agasti, began BMX racing at the age of seven, and by the time he was 17, he earned recognition as the first youth BMX racer in India to achieve international success.
Since India still does not have proper BMX racing tracks, he travels regularly to Malaysia and the USA for training. He spends almost four months every year in the United States, training under a professional coach.
In 2023, Agastya won a gold medal at an Asian level event in Malaysia, becoming the only youth BMX racer from India to achieve this honour. He has competed in Indonesia, the USA, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia, winning several gold and silver medals.
He disclosed that the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has supported him, and with more encouragement from the Telangana government, he hopes to bring many more medals to the country.
Agastya's parents said, "The journey was full of sacrifices and challenges, but we are proud to see his hard work being recognised. We believe that when children’s interests are supported, they can achieve wonders."
His coach, Kamlesh pointed out, "Agastya is being trained with the 2030 Olympics in mind." At just 17, Agastya has already made India proud in BMX cycle racing. His dream is to win an Olympic gold in 2030.
BMX Racing has been a part of the Olympics since Beijing 2008. In June 2017, the International Olympic Committee announced that BMX Freestyle was added as an Olympic event for men and women for the 2020 edition held in Tokyo.
