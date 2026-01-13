ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad Youth Eyes 2030 Olympic Gold In BMX Cycle Racing

Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad is making waves by winning medals in BMX cycle racing at the global level. Agastya Chandrasekhar, an intermediate student, has won over 30 medals till now. Hailing from Chennai, he has been residing in Hyderabad for the last two decades.

Bike racing and car racing are popular sports, but very few know about BMX cycle racing. It is a thrilling sport where riders race on bicycles at speeds of up to 60 km per hour, performing jumps, stunts and sharp turns on rough dirt tracks. Though BMX racing has international recognition, it is still not very popular in India.

BMX racing is very different from ordinary cycling, where riders use small-wheeled bicycles designed for speed and control. Seven racers line up at the starting gate to move forward at full speed once the gate drops. The entire race lasts only 30 to 45 seconds, but in those few seconds, riders must show not just speed, but also balance during jumps, control on turns, physical strength, courage and sharp skills.

Agastya, popularly called Agasti, began BMX racing at the age of seven, and by the time he was 17, he earned recognition as the first youth BMX racer in India to achieve international success.

Since India still does not have proper BMX racing tracks, he travels regularly to Malaysia and the USA for training. He spends almost four months every year in the United States, training under a professional coach.