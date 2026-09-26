Husband Who Trained Kabbadi Champion Ritu Sheoran Now Cheers Up As India Strikes Gold At Asian Games
The Indian women's kabaddi team defeated Iran in a closely contested final with a score of 37-34.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: The news of the Indian women's kabaddi team winning the gold medal at the Asian Games has brought jubilation at the home of Ritu Sheoran.
Her husband who trained Ritu as a coach is cheering up for his wife. The Indian women's kabaddi team defeated Iran in a closely contested final with a score of 37-34.
Ritu, who lives in the Bilawal village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, played a pivotal role in this historic victory, making her family feel proud back home as they were hooked to the match and celebrated the win by distributing sweets.
Following the women's kabaddi team's victory and Ritu's stellar performance, her husband, Naseeb Jangu, expressed his happiness and congratulated the entire team.
Naseeb said that it was a moment of great pride as he paid gratitude to all fellow citizens, the players, the coaching staff, and the Kabaddi Federation on the Indian women's kabaddi team's victory.
He remarked that the team reached the milestone due to the support of the Federation and the blessings of the people of the country.
Naseeb said that Ritu plays in the "right cover" position and has been training consistently for the past three to four years at the Vibrant Kabaddi Academy in Hansawas.
"Whenever she got the opportunity to play, whether as a substitute or in the starting lineup, she gave her 100 percent and catapulted the team to victory. Her performance as an all-rounder is a source of pride for the entire family and the nation," said Naseeb.
He said that the Asian Games act as a major platform in kabaddi, and winning a gold medal there is a huge achievement.
Naseeb said that his wife's next target is the upcoming Commonwealth Games and, given her performance, she will write another success story.
After her victory, Ritu released a video stating that this is her third medal at the Asian Games and that she was overjoyed to have won gold. She remarked that the team reached the "milestone thanks to the faith and prayers of the entire nation."
Ritu gave the credit for the victory to her entire team. Ritu also thanked her husband and coach, Naseeb, noting that she succeeded in winning gold due to the rigorous training provided by him.
Also Read