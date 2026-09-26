ETV Bharat / sports

Husband Who Trained Kabbadi Champion Ritu Sheoran Now Cheers Up As India Strikes Gold At Asian Games

Charkhi Dadri: The news of the Indian women's kabaddi team winning the gold medal at the Asian Games has brought jubilation at the home of Ritu Sheoran.

Her husband who trained Ritu as a coach is cheering up for his wife. The Indian women's kabaddi team defeated Iran in a closely contested final with a score of 37-34.

Ritu, who lives in the Bilawal village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, played a pivotal role in this historic victory, making her family feel proud back home as they were hooked to the match and celebrated the win by distributing sweets.

Following the women's kabaddi team's victory and Ritu's stellar performance, her husband, Naseeb Jangu, expressed his happiness and congratulated the entire team.

Naseeb said that it was a moment of great pride as he paid gratitude to all fellow citizens, the players, the coaching staff, and the Kabaddi Federation on the Indian women's kabaddi team's victory.

He remarked that the team reached the milestone due to the support of the Federation and the blessings of the people of the country.

Naseeb said that Ritu plays in the "right cover" position and has been training consistently for the past three to four years at the Vibrant Kabaddi Academy in Hansawas.