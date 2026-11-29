ETV Bharat / sports

How Point Percentage Is Calculated In World Test Championship 2027?

Hyderabad: Imagine a sport which is played between two sides as friendlies and does not have a bigger context. Will only some friendly matches or say bilateral series when it comes to cricket will pull off audiences to the sport?. The straight answer to the question would be no, as the spectators will get bored of watching the sport without something big at stake. That is the exact reason why the World Championships or World Cups exist, and Cricket is no exception to it.

ODI format has had a World Cup since 1975, and the T20 World Cup started in 2007. However, the popularity of Test cricket was fading away, with the limited-overs formats attracting audiences across the globe. Just when red-ball cricket was losing its viewership, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019.

What is the World Test Championship?

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is a league competition in Test cricket over a two-year run cycle by the ICC. Nine Test-playing nations play bilateral series (three home, three away). The top two teams on the WTC points table will make it to the final and will play for the title.

Currently, the WTC 2025-27 cycle is going on. South Africa and New Zealand are the top two contenders to win the WTC Mace.

Format of WTC

There are a total of nine full-member teams in the championship. The participating teams include Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. There are recent media reports that suggest that Zimbabwe are pushing for their inclusion in the WTC.

Each team plays six bilateral series, which include three home and three away series across the two-year cycle.

Each WTC series consists of two to five matches. As the number is not defined, there is variation in how many matches each team plays.

WTC points system

Each team contests a total of 12 points in each match they play. 12 points are awarded for a victory, while both teams get six points each if the match ends in a Tie. A draw gives four points to each side, while a defeat means that the team has to end up with 0 points.

How team get points from a single WTC match (ETV Bharat)

Also, teams face point deductions for slow over rates. They lose 1 point for every over they fall short of the required over rate at the end of a match.

If teams finish with the same point percentage, standings are separated by series wins, then away-match percentage, and finally ICC Test Rankings.

How is point percentage calculated?