T20 World Cup 2026 Final: How Sachin Tendulkar played A Key Role In India’s Title Triumph?
India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, winning the second title in a row.
Hyderabad: India scripted history with a 96-run win against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They became the first host country to win the tournament and also the first to win two titles in a row. Sanju Samson played a key role in India’s win with a knock of 89 runs from 46 deliveries and also won the Player of the Tournament award.
The right-handed batter has left an impact with the bat for India throughout the tournament, giving India explosive starts.
How did Sachin Tendulkar help India lift the trophy?
Samson was the protagonist in India’s victory run, but he had a guiding force behind him, which ultimately resulted in his explosive knock and India’s triumph.
"For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for?”
"I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," he added.
Samson’s performance in the tournament
Samson got his first opportunity after being included in the playing XI in the fixture against Namibia. He started his campaign with a knock of 22 runs and then followed it up with a knock of 24 against Zimbabwe. However, he got into the groove after that match and started playing vital knocks.
He played a knock of an unbeaten 97 runs against the West Indies in the Super 8 clash and then scored 89 runs in the semifinal against England. He scored a total of 321 runs from five matches with an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.38.
The right-handed batter has scored 1939 runs in the T20Is with an average of 28.55 and a strike rate of 156.83.