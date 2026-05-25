ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: How Teams Qualify For FIFA World Cup? Slots For Each Continent, Qualification Process And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The football World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events across the globe, and all the players dream to be part of it to showcase their talent in front of the world. Stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have an opportunity to prove their mettle once again in the edition starting from June 11. Also, new generational talents like Lamine Yamal (Spain), Arda Güler (Turkey), Franco Mastantuono (Argentina), Pau Kubarzi (Spain) and Lennart Karl (Germany) will aim to dazzle with their footballing skills.

Qualification for a football World Cup

No team is guaranteed a spot in a football World Cup except for the hosts. Most of the other teams have to go through the qualification process, put in hard yards and emerge triumphant in the qualifiers in their respective continents to secure a berth in the tournament.

The high stakes are high, and as all teams have to advance through the qualifiers, it has happened that big teams have failed to make it into the tournament. For example, Italy have failed to make it to the World Cup thrice in a row.

For qualification, each continent has been given a definite number of spots by FIFA.

Continuous rise in the number of participants

FIFA have been increasing the number of participants as the tournament is extending its legacy. The tournament started in 1930 with 13 participants, and the number increased to 16 by 1978. Then, it was extended to 24 teams till 1994 and eight more participant teams were added to the tournament from 1998 to 2022. Now, the 2026 edition is the first one where a total of 48 teams will participate, and FIFA aims to extend the number further.

Participant teams in each edition (ETV Bharat)

Qualifying spots for each team

Europe have the most spots secured for the FIFA World Cup (16) while Africa has a total of eight places for the marquee event. The allocation of these spots to each continent are decided by the FIFA Council before each tournament and on the basis of a mix of sporting merit, continental strength, number of member associations, and commercial value.

Qualifying spots for each continent (ETV Bharat)

How teams from each continent qualify for the World Cup

Europe

A 48-team tournament was played to determine the 16 teams qualifying for the event. Teams were divided into 12 groups, with each group having four teams, while four other sides were determined through a tournament involving group runners-up and top UEFA Nations League performers.