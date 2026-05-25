Explained: How Teams Qualify For FIFA World Cup? Slots For Each Continent, Qualification Process And All You Need To Know
FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to commence from June 11, and the tournament will start with the match between Mexico and South Africa.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The football World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events across the globe, and all the players dream to be part of it to showcase their talent in front of the world. Stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have an opportunity to prove their mettle once again in the edition starting from June 11. Also, new generational talents like Lamine Yamal (Spain), Arda Güler (Turkey), Franco Mastantuono (Argentina), Pau Kubarzi (Spain) and Lennart Karl (Germany) will aim to dazzle with their footballing skills.
Qualification for a football World Cup
No team is guaranteed a spot in a football World Cup except for the hosts. Most of the other teams have to go through the qualification process, put in hard yards and emerge triumphant in the qualifiers in their respective continents to secure a berth in the tournament.
The high stakes are high, and as all teams have to advance through the qualifiers, it has happened that big teams have failed to make it into the tournament. For example, Italy have failed to make it to the World Cup thrice in a row.
For qualification, each continent has been given a definite number of spots by FIFA.
Continuous rise in the number of participants
FIFA have been increasing the number of participants as the tournament is extending its legacy. The tournament started in 1930 with 13 participants, and the number increased to 16 by 1978. Then, it was extended to 24 teams till 1994 and eight more participant teams were added to the tournament from 1998 to 2022. Now, the 2026 edition is the first one where a total of 48 teams will participate, and FIFA aims to extend the number further.
Qualifying spots for each team
Europe have the most spots secured for the FIFA World Cup (16) while Africa has a total of eight places for the marquee event. The allocation of these spots to each continent are decided by the FIFA Council before each tournament and on the basis of a mix of sporting merit, continental strength, number of member associations, and commercial value.
How teams from each continent qualify for the World Cup
Europe
A 48-team tournament was played to determine the 16 teams qualifying for the event. Teams were divided into 12 groups, with each group having four teams, while four other sides were determined through a tournament involving group runners-up and top UEFA Nations League performers.
UEFA teams in World Cup: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye.
Africa
All 53 CAF-affiliated nations were divided into nine round-robin groups. The teams played both home and away matches. All nine group winners were awarded a direct berth to the World Cup.
CAF teams in World Cup: Algeria, Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
Asia
A layered qualification took place on this continent, and the teams qualified after the conclusion of five rounds in the tournament. India exited in the second round as they managed to win only one match from six fixtures and drew two. It took their tally to only two points.
AFC teams in World Cup: Australia, IR Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan
South America
All 10 South American nations took part in a single round-robin group where every team played each other. The top six teams in the final standings secured direct qualification for the major event.
CONMEBOL teams in World Cup: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.
North/Central America
Canada, Mexico, and the United States were awarded direct entry as they are hosts for the tournament. The other spots were filled after a three-round qualification process and a FIFA Inter-confederation Play-Off Tournament.
Automatically qualified nations: Canada, Mexico, USA
Teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup 26: Curaçao, Haiti, Panama
Road to FIFA WC 2026 final
A total of 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group and eight third-best-placed teams will advance into the round of 32. The winners from the Round of 32 will then advance into the prequarterfinal. The winners will further storm into the quarterfinals, and the winners of their respective matches will then reach the semifinals and finals, respectively.