ETV Bharat / sports

How Much Money Has Indian Hockey Team Got After Winning Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team won their third consecutive Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, beating China 3-1. Notably, this was India’s second win of the tournament over the Olympic and Asian Games silver medalist China. Deepika Sehrawat scored a brace, while Ishika also contributed with a goal. Chen Yujun was the sole goal-scorer for China. Hockey India announced prize money of INR 3 Lakh for each player and INR 1.5 Lakh for each member of the support staff.

How much money Indian hockey team got after historic win?

The Indian women's hockey team has received two announcements regarding monetary rewards for them. One came from Hockey India, while the other was announced by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav.

Hockey India announced an INR 3 Lakh reward for each player and an INR 1.5 Lakh reward for each member of the support staff.

“Hockey India announces that each player of the Indian Women’s Team will receive ₹3 lakh, while every member of the support staff will receive ₹1.5 lakh for their triumphant campaign at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026,” the federation wrote in its ‘X’ post.

On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh state government announced individual incentives of INR 5 lakh for each player and INR 2.5 lakh for each support staff member.