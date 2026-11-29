How Much Money Has Indian Hockey Team Got After Winning Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?
Indian women beat China in the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy after they defeated China 3-1.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team won their third consecutive Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, beating China 3-1. Notably, this was India’s second win of the tournament over the Olympic and Asian Games silver medalist China. Deepika Sehrawat scored a brace, while Ishika also contributed with a goal. Chen Yujun was the sole goal-scorer for China. Hockey India announced prize money of INR 3 Lakh for each player and INR 1.5 Lakh for each member of the support staff.
How much money Indian hockey team got after historic win?
The Indian women's hockey team has received two announcements regarding monetary rewards for them. One came from Hockey India, while the other was announced by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav.
Recognising their historic achievement! 🇮🇳🏆 Hockey India announces that each player of the Indian Women’s Team will receive ₹3 lakh, while every member of the support staff will receive ₹1.5 lakh for their triumphant campaign at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! 👏🎉 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026
Hockey India announced an INR 3 Lakh reward for each player and an INR 1.5 Lakh reward for each member of the support staff.
“Hockey India announces that each player of the Indian Women’s Team will receive ₹3 lakh, while every member of the support staff will receive ₹1.5 lakh for their triumphant campaign at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026,” the federation wrote in its ‘X’ post.
On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh state government announced individual incentives of INR 5 lakh for each player and INR 2.5 lakh for each support staff member.
आज भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की शानदार जीत से रोमांच और गर्व की अनुभूति हो रही है। हमारी बेटियों ने बेहतरीन खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए देश का मान बढ़ाया है। इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि के उपलक्ष्य में भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी को ₹5-5 लाख और टीम के प्रत्येक सहयोगी स्टाफ सदस्य को ढाई-ढाई लाख की प्रोत्साहन राशि देने की घोषणा करता हूं : CM @DrMohanYadav51 #CMMadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradesh #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026— Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) November 28, 2026
So, each player has received INR 8 Lakh so far, while each support staff member has received INR 4 Lakh each.
Fourth title for India
India have won the title on four occasions, and it was the third consecutive time they have won it. They won the tournament in 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2026. Also, they became the first team to win the competition on four occasions.
India's starting XI in the final
Kharibam Bichu Devi (GK), Nikki Pradhan, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Puja Sahoo, Deepika Sehrawat.