India Hockey World Cup Qualification: How Men In Blue Can Advance To Next Stage Despite Defeat Against England?
Indian men’s hockey team lost to England by 2-4 in their second Pool D match of the World Cup.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian hockey team have found itself in a spot of bother after losing their second Pool D match in the ongoing World Cup held in the Netherlands and Belgium. India were leading by 2-1 at half-time, but they succumbed to the pressure put on by the English side and conceded three goals to lose the match.
Even a draw would have ensured a smooth passage for the Indian team to go to the next round, but a defeat has made things slightly complicated. India now have three points from two matches and will face Pakistan in the last Pool D match on Wednesday, August 18.
England takes the win! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Rr7jdoLcu— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 17, 2026
Qualification scenarios for India in Hockey World Cup 2026
India will play against Pakistan in the next match, and they can’t afford to lose the game as it will book an exit ticket for them. England are at the top in Pool D with six points, while India are in second position with three points. Pakistan and Wales have one point each after playing two matches.
The top two teams from each pool will move ahead into the next round. The bottom two teams will feature in the 9th-16th classification matches.
What happens if India defeat Pakistan?
A victory will take India to six points, securing their qualification in the second round. In such a scenario, the result of the match between England and Wales won’t matter.
What happens if they play a draw?
A draw with Pakistan will take India’s tally to four points. In such a case, India will need Wales to draw or lose against England. If England beat Wales or the two teams play a draw, India will advance into the next stage by occupying the second spot in the Pool. This makes the match against Pakistan very crucial for Harmanpreet and Co.
What happens if India lose to Pakistan?
A defeat would be a straight-up exit ticket for India as they will end up in the group with only three points. While Pakistan will amass four points. Then, the result of the match between England and Wales wouldn’t matter if either of them goes ahead as the second team from the group based on the result.