ETV Bharat / sports

India Hockey World Cup Qualification: How Men In Blue Can Advance To Next Stage Despite Defeat Against England?

Hyderabad: The Indian hockey team have found itself in a spot of bother after losing their second Pool D match in the ongoing World Cup held in the Netherlands and Belgium. India were leading by 2-1 at half-time, but they succumbed to the pressure put on by the English side and conceded three goals to lose the match.

Even a draw would have ensured a smooth passage for the Indian team to go to the next round, but a defeat has made things slightly complicated. India now have three points from two matches and will face Pakistan in the last Pool D match on Wednesday, August 18.

Qualification scenarios for India in Hockey World Cup 2026

India will play against Pakistan in the next match, and they can’t afford to lose the game as it will book an exit ticket for them. England are at the top in Pool D with six points, while India are in second position with three points. Pakistan and Wales have one point each after playing two matches.

The top two teams from each pool will move ahead into the next round. The bottom two teams will feature in the 9th-16th classification matches.