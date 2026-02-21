How India And Pakistan Can Clash Again In T20 World Cup 2026?
There is a possibility of another India-Pak encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026. Here are the scenarios in which the two can meet.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: India and Pakistan can once again clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, where they met in the Group stage at Colombo on February 15. India won that highly emotional encounter by 61 runs.
Now that Pakistan has qualified for the Super 8s after defeating Namibia in a record win, they are housed in Group B for the Super8s with England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India are in Group A, alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies.
Since it is a round robin format for this edition, Group A and B teams will not meet each other in the Super 8 round. That means the two have a possibility of meeting each other only in the semi-finals or the Final.
For them to meet in the semifinal, India will have to top its Group and Pakistan has to be second in its Group, or vice versa as it is a 1 meet 2 format. In this scenario, the semifinal scheduled for India in Mumbai will shift to Colombo under the agreed hybrid mode.
If this permutation of 1 vs 2 does not happen between the two teams and they progress to the Final after winning their respective semifinal matches against other teams, the mega Final between them will shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo.
Even though Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav has repeatedly played down the occasion to say he does not see a rivalry between the two teams as they meet infrequently and Pakistan has a 1-8 skewed scorecard against India in World Cups, the moment becomes explosively gargantuan in fan zones, which drive the commercials of any India-Pakistan matchup.
Considering that the Group stage match between the two bickering nations happened after a long bout of political grandstanding by the Pakistan Government and PCB chief Mohsin Naqv,i who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, any other meeting will lead to the Cup’s dream moment as the emotionality of the occasion propels firewood chirp around the tournament.
After a shaky start against the Netherlands, whom they finally defeated by 3 wickets, and a 61-run defeat to India, Pakistan worked hard to get their rhythm back by trouncing Namibia by 102 runs, on the back of a 58-ball unbeaten century by Sahibzada Farhan and a four-wicket haul by Usman Tariq for just 16 runs. This was their biggest win in T20 World Cup history.
India’s Group stage story was more stable with their batters eking out runs to winnable totals despite being slowed down by spinners on “tricky T20 wickets”, as the Indian skipper said in one of his interactions with journalists. Their totals were well defended by their bowlers, and they won all three Group stage matches against the USA, Namibia and Pakistan.
For the Super 8s, India will change gears as their assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate indicated in an interaction, and Pakistan will stay with their newfound rhythm atop the stunner against Namibia.