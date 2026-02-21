ETV Bharat / sports

How India And Pakistan Can Clash Again In T20 World Cup 2026?

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: India and Pakistan can once again clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, where they met in the Group stage at Colombo on February 15. India won that highly emotional encounter by 61 runs.

Now that Pakistan has qualified for the Super 8s after defeating Namibia in a record win, they are housed in Group B for the Super8s with England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India are in Group A, alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Since it is a round robin format for this edition, Group A and B teams will not meet each other in the Super 8 round. That means the two have a possibility of meeting each other only in the semi-finals or the Final.

For them to meet in the semifinal, India will have to top its Group and Pakistan has to be second in its Group, or vice versa as it is a 1 meet 2 format. In this scenario, the semifinal scheduled for India in Mumbai will shift to Colombo under the agreed hybrid mode.

If this permutation of 1 vs 2 does not happen between the two teams and they progress to the Final after winning their respective semifinal matches against other teams, the mega Final between them will shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo.