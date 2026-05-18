CSK vs SRH: How Hyderabad Can Ensure Gujarat Titans’ Qualification To Playoffs?
Chennai Super Kings will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but it will also be an opportunity for GT to qualify for the playoffs.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has entered its business end, and the race to the playoffs has become intense. Seven teams are fighting it out for three vacant spots for the playoffs, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off at the Chepauk Stadium. However, a lot will be on stake for the Gujarat Titans (GT), and they will have an opportunity to get into the playoffs despite not being part of the match.
SRH are at the third position in the points table with 14 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.331. Heinrich Klaasen has accumulated 508 runs with an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 153.93, and is the leading run-getter for the franchise this season so far. Eshan Malinga has picked up most wickets for the franchise with 16 scalps to his name from 12 matches.
#CSK & #SRH’s road to Playoffs: Decoded 🔍— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2026
A do-or-die battle awaits tonight ⚔️🔥
A win could take either side one step closer to Playoff qualification. Who will hold their nerve in this high-pressure clash? 👀🏏#TATAIPL2026 Race to Playoffs 👉 #CSKvSRH | MON, 18th MAY, 6:30… pic.twitter.com/tqnI7VQg6l
CSK are at the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.027. Skipper Sanju Samson has been their top run-scorer, amassing 450 runs with an average of 50 and a strike rate of 164.23.
Head to head
Both teams have played against each other on 24 occasions. CSK have won 16 fixtures while SRH have emerged triumphant in eight matches. The recent match between these two teams was played on April 18, and the latter emerged triumphant in the fixture.
How can SRH ensure GT’s qualification to the playoffs?
SRH are currently on 14 points in the standings, and 16 is a mark in a 10-team tournament which can assure qualification to the playoffs. A win will take SRH to 16 points, and GT are already on 16 points. CSK are currently at 12 points, and a defeat will mean that the maximum they can reach is 14 points.
In the scenario where SRH wins, only the Rajasthan Royals will be the only team that can make it to the 16 points and these two teams will reach 16. So, if SRH beats CSK today, they will advance to the playoffs along with GT.
Pitch Report
No rain threat is expected on the surface and the pitch is likely to help the batters. In the 152 domestic T20 matches played at the surface, 160 is the average 1st innings score. 76 of the matches were won by the teams batting first, while 74 were won by the chasing side.