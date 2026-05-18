ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs SRH: How Hyderabad Can Ensure Gujarat Titans’ Qualification To Playoffs?

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has entered its business end, and the race to the playoffs has become intense. Seven teams are fighting it out for three vacant spots for the playoffs, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off at the Chepauk Stadium. However, a lot will be on stake for the Gujarat Titans (GT), and they will have an opportunity to get into the playoffs despite not being part of the match.

SRH are at the third position in the points table with 14 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.331. Heinrich Klaasen has accumulated 508 runs with an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 153.93, and is the leading run-getter for the franchise this season so far. Eshan Malinga has picked up most wickets for the franchise with 16 scalps to his name from 12 matches.

CSK are at the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.027. Skipper Sanju Samson has been their top run-scorer, amassing 450 runs with an average of 50 and a strike rate of 164.23.

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