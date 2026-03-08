ETV Bharat / sports

How Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit And Surya Rewired India’s Dressing Room

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (2L) interacts with head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and chairman of the Indian cricket selection committee Ajit Agarkar during the training session on the eve of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ( AFP )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Inside a Cricket dressing room, philosophies rarely come with slogans pinned to the wall. They seep in quietly — through the captain’s body language, his team talks, the freedom he grants, and the trust he shows in moments of crisis.

Over the past decade and a half, Indian cricket has travelled through three distinctly different leadership worlds. Each era — the calm intuition of Dhoni, the structured clarity of Rohit, and the expressive liberation of Suryakumar — has left a mark on how the Indian team thinks, prepares and plays.

Together, they form a fascinating evolution of captaincy in modern cricket.

Dhoni: The Era of Instinct

For players who walked into the Indian dressing room during Dhoni’s reign, the first lesson was simple: Do not panic. The man known as “Captain Cool” rarely raised his voice, rarely betrayed anxiety, and rarely interfered excessively once a player was trusted. His calmness was not just personality — it was strategy.

Dhoni believed that cricketers perform best when the mind is uncluttered. Instead of complex tactical lectures, his guidance often arrived in brief, almost casual sentences. “Just bowl what you feel is right,” was a typical instruction.

Under him, bowlers were often allowed to set their own fields. A youngster having a bad day was rarely discarded immediately. Dhoni backed players through lean patches — sometimes stubbornly so — believing confidence was the most valuable currency in sport.

MS Dhoni (ETV Bharat)

Tactically, however, he was anything but simple.

His field placements could appear bizarre: A short mid-wicket appearing out of nowhere, an unexpected bowler thrown into the attack, or a subtle shift in field angles that trapped batters into mistakes.

Many of these decisions came not from spreadsheets or data sheets, but from instinct sharpened by observation from behind the wicket. He was known to plot the downfall of batters in connivance with his bowlers.

Dhoni’s dressing room was quiet but secure. Players knew they would not be judged for one failure. The captain absorbed the pressure so the team didn’t have to. In essence, Dhoni taught India’s cricketers how to trust themselves, what self-belief is all about.

Kohli: The Era of Fire And Standards

If Dhoni stabilised India emotionally, Kohli transformed it physically and mentally. Where Dhoni’s calm was almost meditative, Kohli’s leadership was volcanic. Emotion was not hidden — it was weaponised. His mantra was simple: Intensity and intent.

From the moment he took charge in Test Cricket in 2014, Kohli insisted India should never play passively. The team would push for victory even in difficult situations.

His very first Test as captain at Adelaide became symbolic. Chasing an improbable 364 against Australia, Kohli refused to settle for a draw. India chased aggressively until the final session, signalling a shift in mindset — this team would pursue wins, not safety.

File photo of Virat Kohli (ETV Bharat)

Kohli’s greatest impact, however, came through structural change.

Fitness became non-negotiable. The Yo-Yo test was introduced as a selection benchmark, forcing players to meet elite physical standards. The result was a fitter, faster and more aggressive Indian team.

Kohli also reimagined India’s bowling philosophy. Traditionally reliant on spin, India under him developed a formidable pace battery. Bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma became the spearhead of an attack capable of taking 20 wickets overseas.