How Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit And Surya Rewired India’s Dressing Room
Indian cricket’s leadership has evolved from instinct to process to fearless expression — reshaping the dressing-room culture along the way.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: Inside a Cricket dressing room, philosophies rarely come with slogans pinned to the wall. They seep in quietly — through the captain’s body language, his team talks, the freedom he grants, and the trust he shows in moments of crisis.
Over the past decade and a half, Indian cricket has travelled through three distinctly different leadership worlds. Each era — the calm intuition of Dhoni, the structured clarity of Rohit, and the expressive liberation of Suryakumar — has left a mark on how the Indian team thinks, prepares and plays.
Together, they form a fascinating evolution of captaincy in modern cricket.
Dhoni: The Era of Instinct
For players who walked into the Indian dressing room during Dhoni’s reign, the first lesson was simple: Do not panic. The man known as “Captain Cool” rarely raised his voice, rarely betrayed anxiety, and rarely interfered excessively once a player was trusted. His calmness was not just personality — it was strategy.
Dhoni believed that cricketers perform best when the mind is uncluttered. Instead of complex tactical lectures, his guidance often arrived in brief, almost casual sentences. “Just bowl what you feel is right,” was a typical instruction.
Under him, bowlers were often allowed to set their own fields. A youngster having a bad day was rarely discarded immediately. Dhoni backed players through lean patches — sometimes stubbornly so — believing confidence was the most valuable currency in sport.
Tactically, however, he was anything but simple.
His field placements could appear bizarre: A short mid-wicket appearing out of nowhere, an unexpected bowler thrown into the attack, or a subtle shift in field angles that trapped batters into mistakes.
Many of these decisions came not from spreadsheets or data sheets, but from instinct sharpened by observation from behind the wicket. He was known to plot the downfall of batters in connivance with his bowlers.
Dhoni’s dressing room was quiet but secure. Players knew they would not be judged for one failure. The captain absorbed the pressure so the team didn’t have to. In essence, Dhoni taught India’s cricketers how to trust themselves, what self-belief is all about.
Kohli: The Era of Fire And Standards
If Dhoni stabilised India emotionally, Kohli transformed it physically and mentally. Where Dhoni’s calm was almost meditative, Kohli’s leadership was volcanic. Emotion was not hidden — it was weaponised. His mantra was simple: Intensity and intent.
From the moment he took charge in Test Cricket in 2014, Kohli insisted India should never play passively. The team would push for victory even in difficult situations.
His very first Test as captain at Adelaide became symbolic. Chasing an improbable 364 against Australia, Kohli refused to settle for a draw. India chased aggressively until the final session, signalling a shift in mindset — this team would pursue wins, not safety.
Kohli’s greatest impact, however, came through structural change.
Fitness became non-negotiable. The Yo-Yo test was introduced as a selection benchmark, forcing players to meet elite physical standards. The result was a fitter, faster and more aggressive Indian team.
Kohli also reimagined India’s bowling philosophy. Traditionally reliant on spin, India under him developed a formidable pace battery. Bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma became the spearhead of an attack capable of taking 20 wickets overseas.
India’s rise to the No.1 Test ranking for five consecutive years was built on
Rohit: The Age of Process
When Rohit Sharma assumed leadership responsibilities, Indian cricket had entered a different era — one dominated by analytics, match-ups and meticulous planning. Rohit embraced that world fully.
If Dhoni’s meetings were short and instinctive, Rohit’s were collaborative and detailed. Bowlers discussed matchups. Batters studied opposition tendencies. Analysts presented data patterns. Fielding plans were drawn with precision.
Yet Rohit’s leadership never felt mechanical. Despite the analytics, he remained deeply human in his approach. Teammates often describe him as a “players’ captain” — someone who talks constantly to bowlers, checks on their comfort levels, and makes sure everyone understands their role.
Where Dhoni’s calm came from detachment, Rohit’s calm came from preparation, from his own selfless performances with the bat. If the plans were clear, if the roles were defined, then the pressure of the match felt manageable.
His mantra echoed frequently in team environments: Follow the process and the results will follow. The Captain also emphasised collective goals over individual milestones. Team meetings repeatedly reinforced a simple message — the scoreboard mattered more than personal statistics, and he walked the talk himself.
Under Rohit, the dressing room became a place of clarity and structure. India didn’t just rely on instinct anymore. They relied on preparation. Rohit, in many ways, taught the team how to win by planning better than the opposition.
Surya: Age Of Fearlessness
The arrival of Suryakumar Yadav as a T20 leader has injected yet another shift — perhaps the most dramatic in tone. If Dhoni represented serenity and Rohit represented structure, Surya represents yuppy expression. His leadership mirrors his batting: unconventional, creative and fearless.
Team conversations under him often revolve around what he calls the “transport” — the journey, the vibe, the emotional atmosphere of the team rather than the scoreboard alone. The emphasis is clear: Remove the fear of failure.
Batters are encouraged to attack from the first ball. Bowlers are urged to experiment. Risk is not frowned upon — it is often welcomed. The captain himself embodies this approach. His body language is energetic, constantly communicating with fielders, applauding bold ideas and celebrating initiative.
Unlike the quieter dressing rooms of earlier eras, Surya’s environment thrives on energy and interaction. Players often talk about informal conversations, shared humour and open dialogue becoming part of the leadership culture.
Another pillar of Surya’s philosophy is decentralised leadership. “Everyone is a leader in their own right,” is a message he frequently emphasises. It reflects a modern sporting idea — that teams perform best when responsibility is shared rather than concentrated.
In that sense, Surya’s era represents a dressing room liberated from both fear and hierarchy. He is teaching the team how to win by expressing themselves.
The Four Generations
Seen together, the three captains represent not just different personalities but the changing nature of modern cricket leadership. Dhoni’s world relied on instinct and emotional stability. Kohli was all about intensity and fitness. Rohit’s era embraced data and structured preparation. Surya’s approach celebrates fearless creativity.
Each philosophy emerged from its time — and each left the team stronger in different ways. Dhoni built belief. Rohit built systems. Kohli fitness and aggression. Surya is building freedom.
Inside the Indian dressing room today, traces of all four still exist — the calm of Dhoni, the fire of Kohli, the clarity of Rohit and the fearless spark of Suryakumar. Hence all the talk veers around cricket being a team sport and is not about personal milestones, the latter having been taken out of the equation or made to rest as a secondary by-the-way prop.
And together they tell the story of how Indian cricket leadership has evolved — from cool, to fiery, to calculated, to completely fearless.
Also Read
LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: IPL's Start Date Announced, Team India Arrive At Venue For Blockbuster Clash