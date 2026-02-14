ETV Bharat / sports

How Come India And Pakistan Are Always Clubbed In Same Group In World Cups? Kirti Azad Hints At Fixing

"Like the last T20 World Cup, India will play well and win this time too. India will win the match against Pakistan match too. However, I don't know how the pitch in Colombo is. However, I have one question, which I will ask the Board (BCCI) and the ICC. You will see every time, the teams change in the groups. Sometimes Australia is playing with England. Sometimes Australia will go to another group. And sometimes New Zealand will come. The groups of these teams change. But, tell me why India and Pakistan always play in India's group! Isn't this fixing?," he wondered.

When the former cricketer was asked about the India versus Pakistan match, he sounded optimistic about the Indian team's victory. However, he alleged that every time India and Pakistan are in the same group and "it is a fix by the ICC and BCCI".

Kirti Azad, who represents the Burdwan-Durgapur constituency in West Bengal, has raised the question of why India and Pakistan are clubbed in same group in every edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

World Cup-winning former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Kirti Azad has his own take on the marquee clash, which is happening after a flurry of events. In an exclusive interview given to ETV Bharat, Kirti directly accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of fixing.

Durgapur: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the blockbuster match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Referring to the statistics of the past T20 World Cups, Kirti Azad said, "You look at the history of the World Cup. The group teams are selected in a lottery. Is it always the same group of India and Pakistan or sometimes?Or are the names of these two teams kept separate, so that these two will play together. This issue raises questions about their (ICC and BCCI) impartiality. How do India and Pakistan end up in the same group in every World Cup?"

Kirti Azad at a local event in Durgapur (ETV Bharat)

For the record, India and Pakistan have played in the same group in the T20 World Cups of 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2024. It was no different in 2026.

Kirti Azad also spoke out against the allegations of politics and nepotism in cricket administration. Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of keeping former cricketers in the administrative positions of the BCCI. The top court also had said that transparency in the country's cricket administration and real progress in cricket can only be achieved by those who play on the field.

And in this context, Kirti Azad directly commented on former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah as an example of politics and nepotism.

Regarding the Supreme Court's verdict, he said, "When the Supreme Court leadership formed the (Justice) Lodha Committee, they also said this (not to have political figures in cricket administration). Justice (TS) Thakur's bench also said this. But, after Chief Justice Dipak Misra came, all the rules were lifted. So you can see who is sitting on top."

Then, in a sarcastic tone, Kirti said, "Look how much we know about cricket. Jay Shah, a batter who is bigger than Sunil Gavaskar, is sitting in the ICC. Is there anyone bigger than him? People talk about nepotism. It is said that if there is a father, then the son is saved. Here, the father is in politics and the son is in the ICC. Who are we, we can't even play cricket. Jay Shah knows how to play cricket. No other person knows how to play cricket."

Kirti Azad believes that the ICC and BCCI should maintain transparency. According to him, to keep the tradition of playing cricket alive, its administration must first be transparent and impartial. He is optimistic that the recent observation of the Supreme Court will make the administration in Indian cricket transparent.