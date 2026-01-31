ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: How Mumbai Indians Can Still Enter Playoffs Despite Losing Against Gujarat Giants?

Despite a loss against the Gujarat Giants, the Mumbai Indians can still finish in the top three of the WPL 2026 points table.

Mumbai Indians playoff scenario WPL 2026
File Photo: Mumbai Indians (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: Gujarat Giants broke their losing streak against the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, beating them for the first time in the tournament's history. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. enjoyed an 11-0 record against the opposition till they suffered an 11-run defeat at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The MI skipper gave her her best, playing a knock of 82 runs off 48 deliveries.

However, the campaign is still not over for the Mumbai Indians. Despite the defeat, MI are in this place on the WPL points table because of the Net Run Rate, and that is the only factor that can help them progress ahead in the tournament.

How do the Mumbai Indians qualify into playoffs?

MI’s qualification hopes now hangs on the result of the last league match played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. As both DC and MI are on six points each, DC’s win would take out the latter from the competition. Thus, they will need UP Warriorz to beat DC, which will pave their way to enter the eliminator.

WPL 2026 points table

TeamsMatchesPointsNRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru0812+1.247
Gujarat Giants0810-0.168
Mumbai Indians0806+0.059
Delhi Capitals0706-0.164
UP Warriorz0704-1.146

Second qualification for Gujarat Giants

Gujarat had an impressive campaign in the tournament, winning five of the eight matches they played. In the match against MI, captain Ash Gardner and Georgia Wareham stitched a 167-run partnership, which helped the side post a total of 167 on the scoreboard. Gujarat took the wickets at regular intervals to putting Mumbai under immense pressure.

