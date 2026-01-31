ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: How Mumbai Indians Can Still Enter Playoffs Despite Losing Against Gujarat Giants?

Hyderabad: Gujarat Giants broke their losing streak against the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, beating them for the first time in the tournament's history. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. enjoyed an 11-0 record against the opposition till they suffered an 11-run defeat at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The MI skipper gave her her best, playing a knock of 82 runs off 48 deliveries.

However, the campaign is still not over for the Mumbai Indians. Despite the defeat, MI are in this place on the WPL points table because of the Net Run Rate, and that is the only factor that can help them progress ahead in the tournament.

How do the Mumbai Indians qualify into playoffs?