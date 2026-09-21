ETV Bharat / sports

Why Suchika Tariyal Lost Despite Asian Games 2026 MMA Semifinal Ending In Draw?

Hyderabad: Suchika Tariyal scripted her name in the history books becoming India’s first MMA medalist in the Asian Games. She lost the semifinal and ended the campaign with the bronze. But the manner in which it came left Suchika in tears. She was left emotional after the winner was determined by a difference of 700 grams.

Bout ends in a draw

Teo mounting attacks in the final minutes of the bout, but Suchika put her opponent down just as the buzzer went off. Teo was better in the first period but her opponent fought back strongly in the second. No fighter got a clear advantage and so bout entered a one-minute extra round.

Both the fighters started celebrating at the final buzzer. The bout was ruled in Teo's favour but the Indian challenged the verdict and it was overruled to a draw.

How did Suchika lose despite a draw?

The morning weight-in proved to be the decisive factor in determining the winner.