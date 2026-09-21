Why Suchika Tariyal Lost Despite Asian Games 2026 MMA Semifinal Ending In Draw?
Suchika Tariyal lost the semifinal bout against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon despite the match ending in a draw.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suchika Tariyal scripted her name in the history books becoming India’s first MMA medalist in the Asian Games. She lost the semifinal and ended the campaign with the bronze. But the manner in which it came left Suchika in tears. She was left emotional after the winner was determined by a difference of 700 grams.
Bout ends in a draw
Teo mounting attacks in the final minutes of the bout, but Suchika put her opponent down just as the buzzer went off. Teo was better in the first period but her opponent fought back strongly in the second. No fighter got a clear advantage and so bout entered a one-minute extra round.
Suchika Tariyal leaves the MMA arena with a historic Bronze for India at the Asian Games after a strong fightback 🥉— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2026
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Both the fighters started celebrating at the final buzzer. The bout was ruled in Teo's favour but the Indian challenged the verdict and it was overruled to a draw.
How did Suchika lose despite a draw?
The morning weight-in proved to be the decisive factor in determining the winner.
"After the Indian challenge, the result of the bout was declared. The winner was then decided on the basis of the weights of competing athletes according to morning weigh-in," MMA Sports Federation president Nikhil Kunde told, as quoted by PTI.
"Since, the Singaporean was lighter than Suchika by around 700 grams, she moved to the final. Suchika settled for bronze."
The Indian fighter was left in tears after the match and didn’t shake hands with the referee and her opponent.
Who is Suchika Tariyal?
Born on August 16, 1990 Suchika took up Judo at age of 12. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana the athlete was inspired to take up Judo after a harassment incident made her want to learn the techniques to defend herself. She then switched to different kind of combat sports before joining MMA. Notably, she has appreared in Asian Games 2023 for India in Kurash.
Six medals for India in Asian Games
India have won six medals in the Asian Games 2026 so far with five of them coming in shooting. Elavenil Valvarian won silver in the women's 10m air rifle individual final and the team event as well alongside Vidarsa K Vinod & Sonam Uttam Maskar. India's men's team of Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane won silver in the 10m air rifle team event while Dhillon and Rudrankksh won silver and bronze medal respectively in the men's 10m air rifle individual event.