ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Scandal: Sudhir Golla Dismisses Allegations Against Him As Baseless, Seeks Transparent Probe

Ranchi: Hockey coach Sudhir Golla has dismissed all the allegations levelled against him by former Indian women's hockey team captain Asunta Lakra as baseless.

Stating that he has always respected Asunta, he said that serious allegations like bad touch and sexual harassment have caused a deep mental trauma not only to him but also to his family. He said that his professional career has also been hampered.

Asunta, a national selector, had reportedly submitted a letter to the authorities in Jharkhand on June 29 alleging that Golla sexually harassed players, used casteist slurs and enjoyed the protection of the top officials running hockey affairs in Jharkhand.

The letter was signed by 31 national and international hockey players. Golla said that from 2024 to 2026, he worked diligently to promote hockey in Jharkhand and played a role in helping the state win several gold medals. He worked tirelessly to improve the players' performance and bring national recognition. He said that allegations are being levelled against him to tarnish his image, which is completely unjustified.

Golla said the players had never complained to him of any misconduct. They had only requested an additional coach from the state government.