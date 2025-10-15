ETV Bharat / sports

After No Handshake On Cricket Field, India And Pakistan Shake Hands On Hockey Turf

Hyderabad: The stance to not shake hands with the Pakistani players, followed by the Indian cricketers in the recently concluded Asia Cup, was not followed by the hockey players on Tuesday. India and Pakistan locked horns at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup.

The two arch-rivals squared off in the league stage match and this was the first meeting between the two after the relations between India and Pakistan soured after the Pahalgam terror attack and the operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces in response to it.

India shake hands with Pakistan

After the national anthems were played, India and Pakistan were engaged in the customary handshake before the start of the match. Both of the captains were spotted shaking hands with each other after the toss.