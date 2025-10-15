After No Handshake On Cricket Field, India And Pakistan Shake Hands On Hockey Turf
The Indian hockey team did not follow the example of the Indian cricketer and went on to shake hands with the Pakistan players.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST
Updated : October 15, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: The stance to not shake hands with the Pakistani players, followed by the Indian cricketers in the recently concluded Asia Cup, was not followed by the hockey players on Tuesday. India and Pakistan locked horns at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup.
The two arch-rivals squared off in the league stage match and this was the first meeting between the two after the relations between India and Pakistan soured after the Pahalgam terror attack and the operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces in response to it.
India shake hands with Pakistan
After the national anthems were played, India and Pakistan were engaged in the customary handshake before the start of the match. Both of the captains were spotted shaking hands with each other after the toss.
𝐀 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬! 🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 14, 2025
India bounce back from 0–1 down to share the spoils in a 3–3 thriller against Pakistan. 🇮🇳#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/Yxd1KVSDTo
Notably, the stance taken by the Indian hockey players was completely opposite to what Indian cricketers did at the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue did not shake hands with their counterparts in the three matches played between the two nations. Indian women’s cricket team also followed the same practice after defeating Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.
Match ends in 3-3 draw
It was an exhilarating contest as both teams produced some quality gameplay to serve as a spectacle for the audience. The three-time champions were down 0-2 at one point but bounced back by scoring thrice in the second half. However, Pakistan equalised later to make the scoreline 3-3.
India is now at second position in the points table behind Australia on the basis of goal difference, as both teams have an equal number of points with two victories and one draw. Pakistan have occupied the third spot with four points.
For the unversed, Sultan of Johar Cup is an annual U-21 competition and India have won it thrice (2013, 2014 and 2022)