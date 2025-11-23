ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey India Gives Coach Clean Chit After Inquiry Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday said its internal inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct against a coach of the junior women's team found no evidence and they have cleared him to travel with the squad for the World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

In an exclusive statement to PTI, Hockey India (HI) said it had conducted an inquiry after certain media reports flagged the alleged misconduct. However, the federation said neither HI nor Sports Authority of India (SAI) had received any formal complaint.

"Some media reports have suggested sexual misconduct within the Indian junior women's team. However, no official complaint or incriminating information has been received by Hockey India," the HI statement said.

"Despite this, the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act, 2013, conducted an enquiry on Friday based on these media reports." HI said the committee spoke individually to all members of the team travelling to Chile, where the tournament will begin on December 1, and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

"The athletes reposed full faith in the accompanying coaches and support staff. Hockey India has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment or sexual misconduct and maintains high standards to ensure athlete safety, particularly of women and minors," the statement added.