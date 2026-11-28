ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey India Elections Back on Track as SC Lifts HC Roadblocks

FILE - Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Clearing the path for Hockey India to proceed with its December 5 elections, the Supreme Court on Saturday set aside the Orissa High Court orders that had put the poll process on hold and referred Hockey Odisha's membership dispute to a committee led by former apex court judge Justice A K Sikri for resolution.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Palli. The bench decided to recall the two show cause notices issued by Hockey India to the Hockey Association of Odisha, which had proposed its reclassification from a permanent member to an associate member.

The bench said Hockey Odisha's grievances will be redressed by a committee headed by ex-apex court judge Justice A K Sikri. The bench said the court cannot allow the prospect of players, who are performing so well and training hard on the ground, to be jeopardised. The bench allowed the election to Hockey India to be held on December 5.