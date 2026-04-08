ETV Bharat / sports

India Announce 24-Member Women's Squad For Argentina Tour

Hyderabad: Hockey India has announced a 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming tour of Argentina, scheduled from 13 to 17 April 2026 in Buenos Aires. The four-match exposure tour against the world-class Argentine side comes at a pivotal moment in India's international calendar, with the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games firmly on the horizon.

The squad is a blend of seasoned experience and exciting emerging talent, reflecting both the depth Indian women's hockey has built in recent years and the high standards head coach Sjoerd Marijne continues to demand. For the players, this tour is more than a preparatory exercise—it is a statement of intent.

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete continues her captaincy of the side, bringing composure, intelligence and dynamism to the heart of India's midfield.

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated return to the squad is that of forward Deepika, who makes her comeback after a period of rehabilitation. Her return will be especially welcomed by the Chief Coach, as Deepika reassumes her role as India’s primary drag-flicker in what promises to be a crucial year ahead.

In her absence, players like Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Annu stepped up admirably. Notably, Annu impressed with her powerful drag-flicking ability during the qualifiers. With Deepika’s return adding depth and experience, the squad looks more balanced and dangerous going forward.

Indian women hockey players (ETV Bharat)

Navneet Kaur has emerged as one of the standout performers for Indian women’s hockey over the past year and will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s preparations for what promises to be a crucial season ahead.

Savita, India's veteran goalkeeper and one of the most decorated custodians in Indian hockey, returns to the squad after missing the recent qualifiers. Her return is timely-Argentina will test the defence thoroughly, and there is no better player to face that challenge.

Indian women hockey players (ETV Bharat)

When Savita was unavailable for the qualifiers, Bichu Devi stepped up and showed exactly why she belongs at this level. The young goalkeeper demonstrated maturity, reflexes and composure beyond her years, proving that India now has genuine quality in depth between the posts. Her continued inclusion alongside Savita ensures healthy competition for the gloves and gives the coaching staff confidence for the future.

Defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan, both of whom missed the qualifiers, are welcome returns to the squad.

Baljeet Kaur has been one of Indian hockey's standout performers over the past year, consistently delivering in attack with her pace and directness. She has shown herself to be a reliable option in front of goal at the international level, and her continued selection reflects the confidence the coaching staff have placed in her.