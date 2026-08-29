Hockey India Rewards Women’s Team With Rs 50 Lakh After Historic Performance In World Cup
Hockey India has rewarded the Indian women’s team after their historic fifth-place finish in the recently held World Cup.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team produced an impressive performance in the ongoing FIH World Cup, finishing in fifth place. It was their best finish in the last 52 years, as they had finished in fourth place in 1974. Hockey India have rewarded the team for their monumental performance with a Rs 50 lakh cash prize for the squad.
India signed off their campaign in the marquee tournament by beating World No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place play-off. The team, led by Salima Tete, drew praise from around the globe.
𝗥𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧! 🇮🇳🏑— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 28, 2026
Hockey India announces a cash prize of ₹50 lakh for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team in recognition of their historic 5th-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 🏆❤️
The team has scripted India’s… pic.twitter.com/sAzKQuENda
The Indian team lost only one fixture in the tournament against the Netherlands. They drew against higher-ranked teams like China, England, and Australia. The team also registered a dominating 6-1 win over South Africa and defeated Germany to finish in fifth position.
From the prize money, each player will get INR 2 lakh, while each member of the support staff will get INR 1 lakh.
Hockey India president overjoyed after historic run
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey was overjoyed with the Indian team’s stellar run in the World Cup. Also, he praised the team’s hard work, resilience and fighting spirit in the competition. He also added that the cash prize will inspire the players to keep doing better in the upcoming tournaments.
"This is a historic result for Indian women's hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament."
"On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of INR 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar," he added.
India gearing up for the Asian Games
The Indian team will now aim to continue their form in the Asian Games. They are in Pool B along with Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Uzbekistan. Last time, the team bagged a bronze medal, and they will aim to improve on that in this edition.