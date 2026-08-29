ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey India Rewards Women’s Team With Rs 50 Lakh After Historic Performance In World Cup

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team produced an impressive performance in the ongoing FIH World Cup, finishing in fifth place. It was their best finish in the last 52 years, as they had finished in fourth place in 1974. Hockey India have rewarded the team for their monumental performance with a Rs 50 lakh cash prize for the squad.

India signed off their campaign in the marquee tournament by beating World No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place play-off. The team, led by Salima Tete, drew praise from around the globe.

The Indian team lost only one fixture in the tournament against the Netherlands. They drew against higher-ranked teams like China, England, and Australia. The team also registered a dominating 6-1 win over South Africa and defeated Germany to finish in fifth position.

From the prize money, each player will get INR 2 lakh, while each member of the support staff will get INR 1 lakh.