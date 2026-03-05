ETV Bharat / sports

'Historic Triumph Will Remain A Proud Milestone': BCCI Salutes J&K's Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team after it scripted history by clinching its maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling the victory a landmark moment for cricket in the region.

In a post on X, the BCCI hailed the achievement as a defining chapter in Indian domestic cricket. "The historic triumph of Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy will remain a proud milestone for cricket in the region," the BCCI wrote.

The BCCI also revealed that the players expressed a wish to meet Jay Shah to celebrate the moment and acknowledge his contribution to the development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI secretary.

"After their memorable victory, the players expressed a heartfelt desire to meet ICC Chair Jay Shah and share this special moment with him, acknowledging the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in Jammu & Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI Secretary," it said.

"We sincerely thank Shah for taking the time to meet the team and for sharing his words of encouragement with the players as they celebrate this historic achievement," the national cricket board added.

The triumph came after Jammu and Kashmir outplayed Karnataka across departments in the Ranji Trophy final at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground.