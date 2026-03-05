'Historic Triumph Will Remain A Proud Milestone': BCCI Salutes J&K's Maiden Ranji Trophy Title
Jammu and Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy after securing the basis of first-innings lead against Karnataka in the summit clash played at Hubballi.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team after it scripted history by clinching its maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling the victory a landmark moment for cricket in the region.
In a post on X, the BCCI hailed the achievement as a defining chapter in Indian domestic cricket. "The historic triumph of Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy will remain a proud milestone for cricket in the region," the BCCI wrote.
The BCCI also revealed that the players expressed a wish to meet Jay Shah to celebrate the moment and acknowledge his contribution to the development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI secretary.
"After their memorable victory, the players expressed a heartfelt desire to meet ICC Chair Jay Shah and share this special moment with him, acknowledging the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in Jammu & Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI Secretary," it said.
"We sincerely thank Shah for taking the time to meet the team and for sharing his words of encouragement with the players as they celebrate this historic achievement," the national cricket board added.
The triumph came after Jammu and Kashmir outplayed Karnataka across departments in the Ranji Trophy final at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground.
Jammu and Kashmir secured the title by taking a crucial first innings lead, which ultimately proved decisive in the drawn final. The match concluded on the fifth day with the visitors at 324 for four in their second innings, after both teams agreed to end play, sealing the championship for the visitors. The victory marks the first time the Jammu and Kashmir side has lifted India's premier domestic cricket trophy, capping a remarkable run in the tournament.
Soon after the historic win, Shah congratulated the team and praised the collective effort behind the achievement. "Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance," Shah wrote. "While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from Jammu & Kashmir who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement."
He added that the victory could inspire future generations from the region to pursue the sport. "I am sure that this win will ignite belief in the hearts of the current generation from the region and drive the next one to pick up a bat or ball," Shah said.
"Our sport is rich with such stories of inspiration from around the world, and I hope this one also receives its fair share of admiration," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was present on the final and the fifth day of play in Hubballi and celebrated the moment with the players and support staff.
