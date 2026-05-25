ETV Bharat / sports

Haryana Man Sets Third Guinness World Record With 86 Underwater Pushups

Hisar: Kamal Kaloi, a resident of Arya Nagar in Haryana's Hisar district, has created history by entering the Guinness World Records for the third time after successfully performing 86 push-ups underwater in a single attempt in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

Kamal, a former student of Dayanand College, achieved the feat under water, a category widely regarded as one of the most physically and mentally demanding endurance challenges due to breathing limitations, pressure control, and the need for exceptional stamina and concentration.

This marks Kamal’s third Guinness World Record achievement. In 2020, he first entered the record books by performing 21 yoga asanas underwater in a single breath. A year later, in 2021, he secured his second Guinness record by creating 81 underwater air rings.

With the latest achievement, Kamal has once again brought recognition to Hisar, his village, and Dayanand College.