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Haryana Man Sets Third Guinness World Record With 86 Underwater Pushups

In 2020, Kamal Kaloi first entered the record books by performing 21 yoga asanas underwater. In 2021, he created 81 underwater air rings.

Kamal Koli (L), Guinness Book of World Records certificate
Kamal Koli (L), Guinness Book of World Records certificate (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hisar: Kamal Kaloi, a resident of Arya Nagar in Haryana's Hisar district, has created history by entering the Guinness World Records for the third time after successfully performing 86 push-ups underwater in a single attempt in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

Kamal, a former student of Dayanand College, achieved the feat under water, a category widely regarded as one of the most physically and mentally demanding endurance challenges due to breathing limitations, pressure control, and the need for exceptional stamina and concentration.

This marks Kamal’s third Guinness World Record achievement. In 2020, he first entered the record books by performing 21 yoga asanas underwater in a single breath. A year later, in 2021, he secured his second Guinness record by creating 81 underwater air rings.

With the latest achievement, Kamal has once again brought recognition to Hisar, his village, and Dayanand College.

Congratulating him on the accomplishment, Dayanand College Principal Vikramjit Singh said Kamal’s success would inspire young students to pursue excellence through discipline and determination. “His achievement proves that with hard work, confidence, and dedication, even the toughest goals can be achieved,” he said.

Surjit Kaur, Head of the Physical Education Department and Associate Professor at the college, noted that underwater records are considered extremely difficult because they demand extraordinary physical fitness, mental balance, and specialised training.

The Guinness World Records, founded in 1955, is an internationally recognised authority that documents extraordinary human achievements, unique skills, and exceptional physical and technical feats from around the world.

Also Read:

  1. Andaman Sets Guinness World Record By Unfurling Largest Underwater National Flag
  2. Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42.2-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree

TAGGED:

KAMAL KOLI OF ARYA NAGAR IN HISAR
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
DAYANAND COLLEGE STUDENT
21 YOGA ASANAS 81 AIR RINGS
3RD GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR KAMAL

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