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Hisar Celebrates Boxing Gold Won By Ankush Panghal At Asian Games

Hisar: Ankush Panghal has brought laurels to his native village of Bheriya village in Hisar district of Haryana and India by winning the gold in the 80 kg weight boxing event in the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. With this victory, Ankur has qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. In the final bout, Ankush defeated Kim Minseong of South Korea 4-0.

Celebrations erupted throughout Bheriya village and the adjoining areas as news of his gold medal victory trickled in. His family members celebrated the victory by distributing sweets.

His father, Suresh Panghal, is a former kabaddi player and his two sisters, Aju and Neetu, are also boxers. All of them, along with his mother Mukesh Devi, expressed joy and said that Ankush has been a boxer since his childhood. He has previously won numerous medals at the international and national levels in various competitions. He also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Ankush’s coach, Pradeep Sawant, has been training him regularly for quite some time. Ankush used to practice in the open field without a ring under his coach at the government school in Gangwa village of Hisar.