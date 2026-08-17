High School Soccer Turns Violent As Player Kicks, Punches Opponent In USA
A high school soccer match in the USA turned violent as a player threw punches and kicks at a rival player.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
South Dakota (USA): Soccer is a game where players often wear their emotions on their sleeves, and it sometimes goes over the top. A high school soccer match in South Dakota, USA, saw the same as the two players were engaged in a very violent brawl, and the clip of the same has gone viral on social media. After watching the incident, many have called for a lifetime ban on the players.
What was the incident?
The incident took place between Rapid City Central's Jaxson Bergman and Brookings' Kyle Soost just before halftime. Both players were fighting for possession of the ball in the incident that took place on Friday.
Bergman shooved Soost to the ground after the latter went ahead of time when the duo were aiming to get hold of the ball. He then attacked Soost and kicked him in the back of the head, and then punched him five times in the head. Caylon Peters, one of Soost's teammates, then rushed in and threw some punches towards Bergman for attacking his teammate. The play was broken after the fiery sequence of events.
Social media goes berserk over the incident
A coach took Bergman away from the field, and he didn’t return to the match. Also, play was suspended before 10 minutes, according to Matt Kerney, a South Dakota preps reporter, who posted video of the incident on his ‘X’ handle.
The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many of the netizens calling for a lifetime ban on the player.
“What on earth have I just watched?, Send the fucker to jail, let alone off the pitch,” a X user, George, posted.
What on earth have I just watched?— george (@StokeyyG2) August 16, 2026
Send the fucker to jail, let alone off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/mgQWOXNLPt
“ABSOLUTELY VILE SCENES. People like this should never be allowed on a football pitch again,” X handle named the ‘The 44’ wrote.
ABSOLUTELY VILE SCENES🤢🤮— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) August 16, 2026
People like this should never be allowed on a football pitch again pic.twitter.com/9lSko5uLxi
“This is absolutely insane…. That dude should never step foot on a soccer field again & should absolutely be charged with assault. What the hell was that?,” X user Josh Reynolds tweeted.
This is absolutely insane…— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) August 16, 2026
That dude should never step foot on a soccer field again & should absolutely be charged with assault. What the hell was that?
Also - S/O the little dude who came flying in to stand up for his guy. UNREAL he was the only one. pic.twitter.com/9jXUl9zUpU