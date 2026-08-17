ETV Bharat / sports

High School Soccer Turns Violent As Player Kicks, Punches Opponent In USA

South Dakota (USA): Soccer is a game where players often wear their emotions on their sleeves, and it sometimes goes over the top. A high school soccer match in South Dakota, USA, saw the same as the two players were engaged in a very violent brawl, and the clip of the same has gone viral on social media. After watching the incident, many have called for a lifetime ban on the players.

What was the incident?

The incident took place between Rapid City Central's Jaxson Bergman and Brookings' Kyle Soost just before halftime. Both players were fighting for possession of the ball in the incident that took place on Friday.

Bergman shooved Soost to the ground after the latter went ahead of time when the duo were aiming to get hold of the ball. He then attacked Soost and kicked him in the back of the head, and then punched him five times in the head. Caylon Peters, one of Soost's teammates, then rushed in and threw some punches towards Bergman for attacking his teammate. The play was broken after the fiery sequence of events.

Social media goes berserk over the incident