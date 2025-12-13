ETV Bharat / sports

'Hefty' Price For Messi Event Ticket; WB Guv Seeks Report From Govt

Fans of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi gather to attend an event as part of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata on Saturday ( PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has written to the state government, seeking an elaborate report on the arrangements for Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi's programme in Kolkata on Saturday, a Lok Bhavan official said.

The governor sought the report after several football enthusiasts complained to him that they could not get an opportunity to have a glimpse of their favourite player during the programme in the city, as ticket prices were "hefty", he said.

Bose asked about the role of the state government in Messi’s visit to Kolkata and questioned why a person was allowed to earn money at the expense of the common people’s emotions.

“The Lok Bhavan has been receiving calls and mails from football fans complaining that they were unable to get tickets for the Messi match as the prices are beyond their reach. Now, the governor is keen to know why this is happening. Why are the common people unable to see their favourite star when he is here?” the Lok Bhavan official told PTI.

Messi would attend a tribute programme in Salt Lake Stadium, featuring music, dance and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan 'Messi' All Stars and Diamond Harbour 'Messi' All Stars.

The governor is "shocked to learn that only a few people who have paid a hefty price for the tickets would be able to see the star Argentine footballer", he said.

“The governor has written to the state, asking for a detailed report on the private person who is earning from Messi’s visit. Why are the common people barred from seeing Messi?” the official added.