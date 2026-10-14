ETV Bharat / sports

HCA Member Among 4 Held For Selling Complimentary Tickets Of India-WI T20 Match

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Four people, including a member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, were arrested on Tuesday here for allegedly selling complimentary tickets for the upcoming fourth T20 International cricket match between India and West Indies at exorbitant prices on the black market, police said.

Based on a complaint on October 12 from an ASI of Police, Goshamahal Police Station, that he received credible information regarding the illegal sale of complimentary tickets at Begum Bazar, police apprehended Avinash Darak and Mohit Somani and found in their possession 11 complimentary cricket match tickets which were marked not for sale.

During enquiry, they allegedly disclosed that they obtained the complimentary tickets through Akarshit Srivastava and advertised them for sale through social media, selling them at exorbitant prices in the black market, a release from Hyderabad Police said. A case was registered at Goshamahal Police Station. The fourth T20 International between India and West Indies will be held here on October 14.