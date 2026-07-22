ETV Bharat / sports

Hashmatullah Shahidi Steps Down As Afghanistan’s ODI Captain A Month After Series Loss Against India

"It was a great honour for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment. By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher.”

"Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision," Shahidi took to his social media handle to announce the decision.

Hyderabad: A month after losing the three-match ODI series against India by 3-0, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has resigned from the leadership role. The left-handed top-order batter led the Afghan national team in 55 ODIs from January 2022 till the series against India, where the team produced a disappointing result.

The 31-year-old had an impressive stint as captain while leading the team in the Asia Cup and World Cup once each, and both of the occasions were in 2023. Also, he was the skipper of the team in the Champions Trophy 2025. Under his leadership, the Afghan side won 27 matches, including some of the impressive wins against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup, a tournament where the team almost made it into the semis but Glenn Maxwell’s knock in the fixture against Australia shattered their dream to reach the last four.

They finished in sixth place in the tournament, securing a berth in the Champions Trophy 2025. They beat England in that tournament but failed to reach the semifinals as the game against Australia was hampered by the rain.

During Shahidi’s stint, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh (three times), Zimbabwe (twice), and South Africa and Ireland (once each) while playing against them in the bilateral series. The 3-0 series loss against India turned out to be his last outing as Afghanistan captain.

Shahidi’s batting career

The burden of captaincy didn’t affect his batting much, and so there isn’t much difference in his batting numbers while playing as a captain and while playing as a non-captain. While playing as a captain, he averaged 32.97 and had a strike rate of 64.39. In his captaincy, he scored with an average of 33.79 and a strike rate of 70.77.

He has scored 2607 runs so far with an average of 33.42, including one century. His solitary hundred came against India in Chennai when he played a knock of 102 runs from 131 deliveries.