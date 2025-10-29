Haryana Village Celebrates Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal's Gold In World Championship
Dayanand Kalkal, his father cum coach, is hopeful of Sujeet qualifying for the Olympics 2028 and winning gold. A grand welcome is scheduled on Friday.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: Imatola, a remote village of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, erupted in celebrations after Sujeet Kalkal won gold in the freestyle 65 kg category at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships held in Serbia with a 10-0 victory over Umid Jon of Uzbekistan.
The contest lasted four minutes and 54 seconds as the referee declared the Indian winner. It was a victory by superiority for Kalkal, who dominated the title clash against his Uzbek opponent.
Villagers celebrated this achievement by distributing sweets to the Kalkal family and are now preparing for a grand welcome and felicitation ceremony for him on October 31.
Dayanand Kalkal, his father cum coach, dreams of his son qualifying for the Olympics and winning gold for the country. He said the latest feat will inspire the youth of the village. "Sujeet's victory has once again proven that Haryana is a land of talent and hard work," he added.
India's Sujeet Kalkal bags a Gold medal at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia.#SujeetKalkal #WorldWrestlingChampionships #Gold pic.twitter.com/CrcgOwEkez— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 28, 2025
Meanwhile, Dada Bachchan Singh and district wrestling association secretary Yogesh Imlota jointly said Sujeet has achieved a significant feat at a young age. "With the way Sujeet is progressing in wrestling, we hope he will bring honour to the country by winning gold in his category at the 2028 Olympics," they added.
Before this, Kalkal had never won a world title but had two U23 Asian titles (2022, 2025) and one U20 Asian Championship gold (2022). He won bronze in the same championships last year and has bettered the colour of his medal this time.
He won his first two bouts by technical superiority — against Moldova's Fiodor Ceavdari (12-2) and Poland's Dominik Jakub (11-0). He was trailing against Bashir Magomedov in the quarterfinal but eventually won 4-2 to make the semifinals, where he overpowered Japan's Yuto Nishiuchi 3-2 after pulling off a stunning two-point throw in the dying moments of the bout.
Also Read