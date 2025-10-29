ETV Bharat / sports

Haryana Village Celebrates Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal's Gold In World Championship

Charkhi Dadri: Imatola, a remote village of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, erupted in celebrations after Sujeet Kalkal won gold in the freestyle 65 kg category at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships held in Serbia with a 10-0 victory over Umid Jon of Uzbekistan.

The contest lasted four minutes and 54 seconds as the referee declared the Indian winner. It was a victory by superiority for Kalkal, who dominated the title clash against his Uzbek opponent.

Villagers celebrated this achievement by distributing sweets to the Kalkal family and are now preparing for a grand welcome and felicitation ceremony for him on October 31.

Dayanand Kalkal, his father cum coach, dreams of his son qualifying for the Olympics and winning gold for the country. He said the latest feat will inspire the youth of the village. "Sujeet's victory has once again proven that Haryana is a land of talent and hard work," he added.