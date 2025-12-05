ETV Bharat / sports

Haryana Tea Seller's Daughter Wins Silver For Team India In Women's Junior IHF Trophy Asia

Ambala: Anjali, daughter of a tea vendor, has brought glory to not only her district Ambala in Haryana but the entire country by her outstanding performance in the Women's Junior IHF Trophy Continental Phase-Asia tournament, where Team India bagged the silver medal.

Teams from nine countries participated in the competition. Team India finished second while Uzbekistan stood first. The tournament was held in Suphan Buri in Thailand from November 24 to 28.

Anjali hails from an economically weaker section of the society. Her father is a tea seller and her mother works at a private hospital. Originally from Bihar, her family has been living in the Lalkurti area of ​​Ambala for the last 30 years.

"Despite struggling against financial difficulties, my parents have always supported my passion for sports, helping me in whatever way they could," Anjali said.

Anjali, a student of SD College in Ambala, started playing handball at the age of 11 and practises for around three hours every morning and evening along with her studies. Undergoing training at the SAI International Camp in Gujarat further sharpened her skills, allowing her to reach the international level. She has won medals at several state and national-level competitions.