Haryana Tea Seller's Daughter Wins Silver For Team India In Women's Junior IHF Trophy Asia
Anjali's achievement is an inspiration for youngsters like her who dare to dream big despite adverse circumstances.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Ambala: Anjali, daughter of a tea vendor, has brought glory to not only her district Ambala in Haryana but the entire country by her outstanding performance in the Women's Junior IHF Trophy Continental Phase-Asia tournament, where Team India bagged the silver medal.
Teams from nine countries participated in the competition. Team India finished second while Uzbekistan stood first. The tournament was held in Suphan Buri in Thailand from November 24 to 28.
Anjali hails from an economically weaker section of the society. Her father is a tea seller and her mother works at a private hospital. Originally from Bihar, her family has been living in the Lalkurti area of Ambala for the last 30 years.
"Despite struggling against financial difficulties, my parents have always supported my passion for sports, helping me in whatever way they could," Anjali said.
Anjali, a student of SD College in Ambala, started playing handball at the age of 11 and practises for around three hours every morning and evening along with her studies. Undergoing training at the SAI International Camp in Gujarat further sharpened her skills, allowing her to reach the international level. She has won medals at several state and national-level competitions.
Sharing her journey, Anjali said she got selected at a special training camp in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, where she worked very hard for a month. Based on her performance, the selectors included her in Team India. She then left for Thailand and performed exceptionally well in the Women's Junior IHF Trophy Continental Phase-Asia tournament.
After returning to her hometown, Anjali, along with her family, met state home and health minister, Anil Vij. The minister congratulated Anjali and wished her a bright future. "Anjali's struggle and passion are an inspiration for every sportsperson," Vij said.
Anjali said, "My next goal is to win a gold medal for India and one day, represent the country at the Olympics. My parents have supported me at every step of my journey. It was an excellent experience to meet and receive blessings from minister Vij."
Anjali's story shows that no obstacle is too big when there is hard work, dedication and courage.
