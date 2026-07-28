ETV Bharat / sports

Meet CWG Gold Medalist Sharmila Dhankhar From Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana's para athlete Sharmila Dhankhad created history by winning the gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event in the Commonwealth Games 2026. She gave India the gold medal with a best throw of 9.81 meters.

Who Is Sharmila?

Sharmila was born in Chhitrauli village of Mahendragarh district of Haryana. She is 39-years old. She got married in Rewari. At present she lives with her family in Suncity area of ​​Rewari city.

One of her legs was damaged due to polio in his childhood. But she didn't let it become her weakness. She started para athletics at the age of 34 and won several medals at national level in shot put as well as discus throw.

There were many ups and downs in her life. Her first marriage broke up at the age of 26. After this she got married a second time. Sharmila is the mother of two daughters. Her elder daughter Anuj is 17 years old and younger daughter Lakshmi is 13 years old. Both are state level players whom she is constantly motivating and training to advance in the sport.