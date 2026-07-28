Meet CWG Gold Medalist Sharmila Dhankhar From Haryana
At the Commonwealth Games 2026, Sharmila Dhankar bagged a gold in women's shot put F57.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Chandigarh: Haryana's para athlete Sharmila Dhankhad created history by winning the gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event in the Commonwealth Games 2026. She gave India the gold medal with a best throw of 9.81 meters.
Who Is Sharmila?
Sharmila was born in Chhitrauli village of Mahendragarh district of Haryana. She is 39-years old. She got married in Rewari. At present she lives with her family in Suncity area of Rewari city.
One of her legs was damaged due to polio in his childhood. But she didn't let it become her weakness. She started para athletics at the age of 34 and won several medals at national level in shot put as well as discus throw.
There were many ups and downs in her life. Her first marriage broke up at the age of 26. After this she got married a second time. Sharmila is the mother of two daughters. Her elder daughter Anuj is 17 years old and younger daughter Lakshmi is 13 years old. Both are state level players whom she is constantly motivating and training to advance in the sport.
During the 2018 Haryana Roadways employee strike, she got a job as the first woman conductor in the state, but she lost the job after the strike ended. Despite this, she did not give up and focused completely on the game.
Sharmila got emotional after the win. After bagging the gold medal, she said, "I am very happy to win a medal for my country. I feel very proud and I will continue to make my country proud. It was my dream and also my mother's. I have won this gold medal with hard work. My mother will be very happy. I have won this medal for her. Now it is the turn of Asian Games and Olympics. This is my first medal. I will win many more medals in the future.”
Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini congratulated Sharmila on her historic achievement. The Chief Minister said, "Sharmila Dhankhad's brilliant performance has brightened the name of the country and Haryana. Her success will be a source of inspiration for the sportspersons of the state."
"The state government is committed to provide all possible support to the sportspersons," she added.
On the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games, India bagged a total of six medals. Among them, Sharmila's gold medal was the biggest achievement. Apart from this, Dyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare and Valluree Ajay Babu won the silver medal, while Bindyarani Devi and Shilpa K. Shayla won the bronze medal. With this, India's total number of medals increased to 10.
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