ETV Bharat / sports

A House With Damp Walls, Subsidised Ration Sums Up Struggle Of Asian Gold Medalist Shooter Neeru Dhanda

The house that saw the struggle of Neeru Dhanda who won two gold medals and a silver in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games ( ETV Bharat )

Jind (Haryana) : Though Sudesh Devi looked extremely calm and composed, her voice echoed of the happiness she felt within. “I am so happy that I don’t even feel hungry. My heart is swelling with pride and I have no words to explain what I feel after learning that Neeru has won the gold at the Asian Games,” she said.

Sudesh Devi had gone to collect the subsidised ration her family depends on when she got the news that her daughter is a gold medalist. In Haryana’s Sangatpura village, Neeru's mother Sudesh had once sold milk and counted every rupee to keep her daughter’s shooting practice going.

Today, Neeru has won two gold medals and a silver in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games. "I shudder to think about the years when even buying sporting equipment and ammunition were a strain on the household," her mother reminisces at her family home in Jind district. She also says the situation at home has changed much after Neeru's win. "Visitors keep coming in congratulating us. It makes it all so worthwhile when a child witness to difficult years makes the entire country proud," she adds.

When ETV Bharat visited their home, the rooms had not been painted and damp patches due to persistent rains marked the walls. A small fan provided what relief it could from the heat. A small kitchen in one corner provided little space for cooking. Buffaloes were tethered in a section within the premises.

Neeru’s father, Suresh Kumar, cultivates three acres of land, but the income has barely been enough to run the household. The family relies on government ration to help meet its food needs. Paying for a sport as expensive as shooting required money they could rarely spare.

"Neeru did not even have a gun of her own when she began. She learnt with a borrowed one, practising and gradually making a place for herself in the sport. Her father did whatever he could to support her and sought help from others when his own resources fell short," Sudesh explains.

She also remembers ammunition costing around Rs 80 a round. Buying enough for regular practice was difficult for a farming family already struggling with everyday expenses. She sold milk to help pay for it, while the family stretched its limited means to ensure Neeru could continue.

There were other responsibilities, too. One of their daughters is married and their son is a wrestler. Keeping the household running while supporting the children’s sporting pursuits was a constant challenge.

“We are zero-balance people. But our daughter has made a name for herself through her own hard work and that has erased all our worries,” Sudesh Devi said, her voice thick with emotion.