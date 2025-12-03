ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: India Pacer Harshit Rana Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct During Ranchi ODI By ICC

Hyderabad: India pacer Harshit Rana shone with the ball in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, taking three wickets, which helped India register a 17-run win over the opposition. However, his impressive performance has now been marred by the penalisation by the International Cricket Council (ICC). A demerit point has been added to Harshit’s disciplinary record after an aggressive send-off to Dewald Brevis after taking his wicket.

According to ICC, Rana breached Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct after he pointed towards the dressing room after dismissing Dewald Brevis. Rana was expectantly joyous after taking the key wicket of Brevis, who was timing his strokes very well.

Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”. Rana’s celebration violated the article.