IND vs SA: India Pacer Harshit Rana Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct During Ranchi ODI By ICC
Harshit Rana has been penalised by the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct during the first ODI of the series.
Hyderabad: India pacer Harshit Rana shone with the ball in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, taking three wickets, which helped India register a 17-run win over the opposition. However, his impressive performance has now been marred by the penalisation by the International Cricket Council (ICC). A demerit point has been added to Harshit’s disciplinary record after an aggressive send-off to Dewald Brevis after taking his wicket.
According to ICC, Rana breached Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct after he pointed towards the dressing room after dismissing Dewald Brevis. Rana was expectantly joyous after taking the key wicket of Brevis, who was timing his strokes very well.
Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”. Rana’s celebration violated the article.
"The action was deemed to it have provoked an aggressive response from the batter, with Harshit receiving one demerit point added to his disciplinary record," an ICC statement read.
The incident occurred in the 22nd over of the innings when Brevis was accelerating the scoreboard after already hitting three sixes and a couple of boundaries. Rana bowled a delivery outside off, and Brevis didn’t keep it on the ground.
Brevis played straight towards the sweeper cover fielder and was caught in the 30-yard circle. After dismissing the right-handed batter, Rana chirped a few wickets and also did the gesture, pointing a finger towards the dressing room.
Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana picked four and three wickets respectively. A collective effort from the Indian bowling unit restricted South Africa to 332, and the Men in Blue won the match by 17 runs.