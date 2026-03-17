ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Likely To Miss IPL As He Continues To Recover From Knee Surgery

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana is likely to miss a significant part of the upcoming IPL as he continues to recover from a knee surgery he underwent last month.

According to a report by 'ESPNCricinfo', the BCCI is yet to fix a timeline for his return. Rana, who sustained a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, is currently undergoing rehabilitation, with"no firm date of return earmarked by the BCCI medical team yet".

The pacer had pulled up after delivering just one over in that game and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup following surgery. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who played one match (against the USA) during India's title-winning campaign. Rana was on Sunday awarded the Best International Debutant award at the BCCI Naman Awards.

His absence would come as a major setback for three-time IPL champions KKR, who are already grappling with multiple fitness concerns.

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been nursing a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup, which had initially not been expected to affect his IPL availability.