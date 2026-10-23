ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In 72 Years: Harmeet Desai And Yashaswini Ghorpade Assure Historic Medal For India At Asian TT Championships

File Photo: Harmeet Desai ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade have inked their name in the history books. The duo has secured a historic bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent. They defeated South Korea’s Park Ganghyeon and Lee Daeun 3-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday to book their spot in the last four.

The duo reached a major milestone in Indian table tennis as the country secured a medal in the mixed doubles of the continental event for the first time in 72 years. India's last medal in the event came in 1954. The duo of Meena Parande and Yatin Vyas had won a silver medal in the 1954 edition.

Harmeet and Yashaswini will now lock horns against Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the semifinals. A victory will book them a spot in the final and a chance to fight for the gold medal. India’s other mixed doubles pair, Payas Jain and Syndrela Das, failed to reach the medal stage as they lost to the duo of China’s Yi Chen and Huang Youzheng by 0-3 in the quarterfinal match.