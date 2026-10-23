First Time In 72 Years: Harmeet Desai And Yashaswini Ghorpade Assure Historic Medal For India At Asian TT Championships
India’s Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade have assured at least a bronze medal for the country at the Asian TT Championships.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade have inked their name in the history books. The duo has secured a historic bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent. They defeated South Korea’s Park Ganghyeon and Lee Daeun 3-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday to book their spot in the last four.
The duo reached a major milestone in Indian table tennis as the country secured a medal in the mixed doubles of the continental event for the first time in 72 years. India's last medal in the event came in 1954. The duo of Meena Parande and Yatin Vyas had won a silver medal in the 1954 edition.
🚨 HISTORIC MEDAL FOR INDIA AFTER 72 YEARS! 🇮🇳 Harmeet Desai & Yashaswini Ghorpade defeat South Korea 🇰🇷 3-2 to storm into the Semi Finals of the Asian Table Tennis C’ships and assured India a historic medal🏓🥹 India’s First Mixed doubles medal since 1954! 🤯 LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! 🔥— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 23, 2026
Harmeet and Yashaswini will now lock horns against Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the semifinals. A victory will book them a spot in the final and a chance to fight for the gold medal.
India’s other mixed doubles pair, Payas Jain and Syndrela Das, failed to reach the medal stage as they lost to the duo of China’s Yi Chen and Huang Youzheng by 0-3 in the quarterfinal match.
Indian pair aiming to overcome Asian Games disappointment
Harmeet and Yashaswini missed out on the medals at the recent Asian Games. Harmeet competed in three events. In the men’s team competition, he reached the round of 16 before losing to South Korea. He and Yashaswini were eliminated in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
HISTORIC MEDAL ASSURED AFTER 72 YEARS! 🇮🇳🔥 Yashaswini Ghorpade & Harmeet Desai become only the 2ND INDIAN PAIR to win a MEDAL in Mixed Doubles at Asian Table Tennis Championships! They beat South Korea's pair 3-2 to storm into SEMIS, thereby ASSURING India a medal!— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 23, 2026
Harmeet also paired with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in men’s doubles, but they were knocked out in the third round after conceding a loss against Japan’s Sora Matsushima and Shunsuke Togami.
Yashasiwni managed to reach the third round of women’s singles before losing to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto. In women’s doubles, she and Diya Chitale made it into the quarterfinals before losing 0-3 to China’s Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi.