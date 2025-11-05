Harmanpreet Kaur’s Wax Statue to Be Unveiled at Jaipur Wax Museum on International Women's Day 2026
Harmanpreet's statue will celebrate her cricket achievements while serving as a symbol of women’s empowerment and an inspiration to youth
Published : November 5, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST
Jaipur: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s wax statue will be unveiled at Jaipur Wax Museum on International Women’s Day 2026, celebrating India’s Women’s World Cup victory and her inspirational role.
Jaipur Wax Museum founder Anup Srivastava said that the statue will be installed at the museum located at Nahargarh Fort, and its unveiling is scheduled for March 8, 2026.
The wax figure will recognise Harmanpreet Kaur’s contribution to Indian cricket and stand as a symbol of women’s empowerment. The museum seeks to honour personalities who inspire society, and Harmanpreet Kaur exemplifies determination and confidence for young people.
The Jaipur Wax Museum already features wax statues of renowned cricketers, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. With Harmanpreet's statue, the gallery will now showcase two World Cup-winning captains, reflecting India's rich cricketing legacy.
The museum has also honoured notable women such as Kalpana Chawla, Saina Nehwal, Mother Teresa, Rajmata Gayatri Devi and Hadi Rani. Harmanpreet Kaur’s statue further highlights women's achievements across different fields.
Currently, the Jaipur Wax Museum houses around 45 wax statues, representing members of royal families, national icons and inspirational figures. Statues of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, Sawai Ram Singh II, Sawai Madho Singh II, Rajmata Gayatri Devi and Brigadier Maharaja Bhawani Singh (Mahavir Chakra awardee) are among the notable displays.
The museum’s famous Sheesh Mahal, adorned with 2.5 million pieces of glass, will now witness another historic addition with the installation of Harmanpreet Kaur’s statue, celebrating India’s women’s cricket triumph.
Also Read: