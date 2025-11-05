ETV Bharat / sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Wax Statue to Be Unveiled at Jaipur Wax Museum on International Women's Day 2026

The statue will be installed at the museum located at Nahargarh Fort ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s wax statue will be unveiled at Jaipur Wax Museum on International Women’s Day 2026, celebrating India’s Women’s World Cup victory and her inspirational role.

Jaipur Wax Museum founder Anup Srivastava said that the statue will be installed at the museum located at Nahargarh Fort, and its unveiling is scheduled for March 8, 2026.

The wax figure will recognise Harmanpreet Kaur’s contribution to Indian cricket and stand as a symbol of women’s empowerment. The museum seeks to honour personalities who inspire society, and Harmanpreet Kaur exemplifies determination and confidence for young people.

The Jaipur Wax Museum already features wax statues of renowned cricketers, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. With Harmanpreet's statue, the gallery will now showcase two World Cup-winning captains, reflecting India's rich cricketing legacy.