Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's Wax Statue To Be Installed At Jaipur Museum

Jaipur: The creation of a wax statue of the Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has started in Rajasthan’s Jaipur Wax Museum. With this, Kaur will be the first woman cricketer in the world to have a wax statue created.

According to its curator and founder, Anoop Srivastava, a museum team recently visited the cricketer to take detailed body measurements and capture photos and videos to craft her life-sized wax figure. The meeting lasted for approximately one and a half hours.

“Harmanpreet Kaur expressed great enthusiasm for her wax statue. She thanked the museum management and expressed her desire to attend the unveiling ceremony with her family," Srivastava said.

"During the meeting, she also praised the museum's magnificent Sheesh Mahal and expressed keen interest in learning about the art and technique of wax statue making.”