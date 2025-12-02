Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's Wax Statue To Be Installed At Jaipur Museum
Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has expressed keen interest in learning about the art and technique of wax statue making.
Jaipur: The creation of a wax statue of the Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has started in Rajasthan’s Jaipur Wax Museum. With this, Kaur will be the first woman cricketer in the world to have a wax statue created.
According to its curator and founder, Anoop Srivastava, a museum team recently visited the cricketer to take detailed body measurements and capture photos and videos to craft her life-sized wax figure. The meeting lasted for approximately one and a half hours.
“Harmanpreet Kaur expressed great enthusiasm for her wax statue. She thanked the museum management and expressed her desire to attend the unveiling ceremony with her family," Srivastava said.
"During the meeting, she also praised the museum's magnificent Sheesh Mahal and expressed keen interest in learning about the art and technique of wax statue making.”
Srivastava stated that Jaipur Wax Museum's policy has always been to create statues of inspirational figures.
“Harmanpreet Kaur's personality is a source of inspiration for young women, and her statue will enhance the museum's future. Before Harmanpreet, the museum already houses wax statues of notable sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni, Saina Nehwal and Sandeep Singh,” Srivastava said.
The Jaipur Wax Museum is situated within the historic Nahargarh Fort, a site that boasts a rich 300-year history. The museum’s management is optimistic that the statue of Harmanpreet Kaur will become a new attraction for visitors.
