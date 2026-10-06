Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down From India Captaincy Across All Formats
India women cricket team captain Harmanapreet Kaur has stepped down from the captaincy role after leading them to gold medal in the Asian Games recently.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricket team have suffered a setback after winning gold at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan recently. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from the leadership role across all formats. The 37-year-old announced her decision to step away from the captaincy on her Instagram account.
“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” she wrote while announcing the decision.
“I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first,” she further added.
The 37-year-old led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is and her last act as captain was lead India to their second successive gold medal at the Asian Games. in her statement, Harmanpreet also added that she had to mae some difficult decisions which were not always understood.
"As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves," she added.
Harmanpreet's captaincy record
Harmanpreet took charge of the Indian T20I team in 2016 and stayed in the role for 19 years. She was appointed as the ODI captain 2022 and was also chosen to lead the pack in Test cricket in 2023. During her decade-long stint as captain, India achieved some of their biggest accomplishments.
India are on the lookout for a new captain following the decision by Harmanpreet Kaur to step down from the position across all formats 👀 Details 👇 https://t.co/Nmj2xtyKXK— ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2026
Under leadership, India clinched the ODI World Cup title last year in November and recently led the team to their second gold at the Asian Games. Also, team won the Asia Cup this year. During her captaincy stint, Harmanpreet also etched her name in the record books.
Why Harmanpreet's captaincy was special?
Under her captaincy, the Indian team conssistently made it to the knockouts of the ICC events. Also, apart from leading the the team to ODI World Cup title and Asian Games gold, she scripted some record as a captain. She became the first player in cricket history to reach 150 T20I matches as a captain leading the team since 2016.
She also holds the record for the most wins as a captain in Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) history with 92 wins. She is the captain with most Asia Cup trophies in history of the women's cricket (4 titles). The Indian team won 2012, 2016, 2022, and 2026 editions of the continental event in her leadership.