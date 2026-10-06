ETV Bharat / sports

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down From India Captaincy Across All Formats

Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricket team have suffered a setback after winning gold at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan recently. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from the leadership role across all formats. The 37-year-old announced her decision to step away from the captaincy on her Instagram account.

“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” she wrote while announcing the decision.

“I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first,” she further added.

The 37-year-old led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is and her last act as captain was lead India to their second successive gold medal at the Asian Games. in her statement, Harmanpreet also added that she had to mae some difficult decisions which were not always understood.

"As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves," she added.