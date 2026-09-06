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IND-W vs PAK-W: Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History, Captaining Team In 150 T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history during the India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 Asia Cup Match.

harmanpreet kaur 150 T20Is
File photo: Harmanpreet Kaur (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 6, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: It was a moment of double delight for the India captain Harmanpreet Kaur when the team beat Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. The team not only thrashed the opponents with a comprehensive win, but Harmanpreet also inked her name in the record books with a unique feat. She became the first cricketer, male or female, to captain in 150 T20I matches.

The Indian team outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets in Group A and maintained their flawless record. The team won three out of three.

Most matches as captain in women’s T20I

Harmanpreet comfortably sits at the top of the list of most matches as a captain in women’s T20I, having carried a leadership role in 150 T20Is. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is in second position with 121 matches. Australia’s Meg Lanning is at the third spot with 100 matches. England’s Heather Knight and Rwanda’s Diane Bimenyimana make the top five with captaincy in 96 matches each.

Most matches as captain in Women’s T20Is

  • 150 - Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)
  • 121 - Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)
  • 100 - Meg Lanning (AUS-W)
  • 96 - Heather Knight (ENG-W)
  • 96 - Diane Bimenyimana (RWA-W)

“Great achievement. But the key is to keep enjoying yourself on the field, and that is a key. I try to keep up with that,” Harmanpreet stated after being asked about the achievement.

Harmanpreet far ahead of men’s captains

Harmanpreet is also well ahead of captains in men’s cricket. Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus is currently ahead in men’s cricket with 91 matches as captain. Former India skipper MS Dhoni is in second position with 72 matches as a captain, placing him ninth in the overall list.

India three-time champion in T20 format

India have won the tournament thrice whenever it was played in the T20 format. The team will be aiming to win it for the fourth time.

TAGGED:

HARMANPREET KAUR RECORDS
HARMANPREET KAUR 150 T20IS
INDIA CRICKET TEAM
CAPTAINCY RECORDS
IND W VS PAK W

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