ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs PAK-W: Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History, Captaining Team In 150 T20Is

Hyderabad: It was a moment of double delight for the India captain Harmanpreet Kaur when the team beat Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. The team not only thrashed the opponents with a comprehensive win, but Harmanpreet also inked her name in the record books with a unique feat. She became the first cricketer, male or female, to captain in 150 T20I matches.

The Indian team outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets in Group A and maintained their flawless record. The team won three out of three.

Most matches as captain in women’s T20I

Harmanpreet comfortably sits at the top of the list of most matches as a captain in women’s T20I, having carried a leadership role in 150 T20Is. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is in second position with 121 matches. Australia’s Meg Lanning is at the third spot with 100 matches. England’s Heather Knight and Rwanda’s Diane Bimenyimana make the top five with captaincy in 96 matches each.