Hardik Pandya Wins ₹94 Lakh In Baseball Challenge Against YouTuber MrBeast
Hardik Pandya won 100,000 US Dollars after winning against MrBeast in a baseball home run challenge.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Although Hardik Pandya is away from the cricketing action currently, he is not away from the limelight. The Indian all-rounder recently tried his hand at baseball and earned a significant amount of money for it as well.
The Indian cricketer featured in a video with renowned content creator MrBeast, where he was pitted against the internet sensation in a baseball challenge. Pandya emerged triumphant in the change and earned a prize money of 100,000 US Dollars (Rs 94.9 lakh approx.), which he decided to donate to charity for the social cause.
🔴 HARDIK PANDYA ENDS CRICKET VS BASEBALL DEBATE 🤣 - Even MrBeast was shocked to see how easily Hardik smashed every ball while playing baseball! 😭🔥 https://t.co/FTJ3IHCKN8— Sam (@cricsam02) November 1, 2026
MrBeast, known for organising various challenges in his videos, featured some of the biggest sporting personalities from different disciplines in his video. Pandya was one of the athletes featured in the baseball challenge. The challenge was to hit more home runs than the opponent, and Hardik optimised his hitting skills in cricket to emerge triumphant.
The Indian all-rounder won teh prize money but decided to donate the entire amount to multiple charities that are working for the welfare of dogs in need and underprivileged children.
Hardik Pandya featured in Mr Beast’s video today 👀🔥 https://t.co/6PbfknXdQw— 𝐕♛ (@DelhiKaKing18) October 31, 2026
Hardik’s time away from the Indian team
While Pandya has been making appearances away from the sport, he has been on the sidelines for the Indian team for a long time. The all-rounder last played for the Indian national team in the 2026 T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Since then, he has played only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
Pandya was last seen playing in a competitive match on May 24 during the IPL. The 33-year-old has missed home series against Afghanistan, which featured both ODIs and T20Is, as well as the tours of Ireland and England. He also missed the home series against West Indies recently, and the date of his comeback is still uncertain.
Hardik made waves recently with the baseball challenge. In the video from MrBeast’s channel, even the content creator was seen stunned by the ease with which Hardik sent the strike out of the ground.