ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Wins ₹94 Lakh In Baseball Challenge Against YouTuber MrBeast

File photo: Hardik Pandya ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Although Hardik Pandya is away from the cricketing action currently, he is not away from the limelight. The Indian all-rounder recently tried his hand at baseball and earned a significant amount of money for it as well.

The Indian cricketer featured in a video with renowned content creator MrBeast, where he was pitted against the internet sensation in a baseball challenge. Pandya emerged triumphant in the change and earned a prize money of 100,000 US Dollars (Rs 94.9 lakh approx.), which he decided to donate to charity for the social cause.

MrBeast, known for organising various challenges in his videos, featured some of the biggest sporting personalities from different disciplines in his video. Pandya was one of the athletes featured in the baseball challenge. The challenge was to hit more home runs than the opponent, and Hardik optimised his hitting skills in cricket to emerge triumphant. The Indian all-rounder won teh prize money but decided to donate the entire amount to multiple charities that are working for the welfare of dogs in need and underprivileged children.