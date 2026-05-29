ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Set To Leave Mumbai Indians Due To ‘Mental Stress’

Hyderabad: After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians are set to suffer a big blow. Captain Hardik Pandya is set to quit the franchise. A report from the news agency PTI has claimed that Pandya is “Mentally stressed and completely exhausted" and had completed his decision to cut ties with the franchise to the management mid-season. The report further adds that Pandya conveyed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management weeks before the team’s disastrous campaign ended.

After the team’s playoff hopes were dashed, both Pandya and MI reached an agreement that the former would part ways with the franchise.

"Hardik was mentally stressed and completely exhausted. He had also sustained a back injury. In fact, once the play-off hopes were dashed, Hardik informed the decision-makers that he wouldn't be staying back," a source told to PTI.

"Please understand that Hardik is only 32. He returned to MI in 2024 when he was 30. He was booed in the first year, and this season too things didn't go according to plan.”