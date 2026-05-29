Hardik Pandya Set To Leave Mumbai Indians Due To ‘Mental Stress’
Hardik Pandya is set to cut ties with the Mumbai Indians after the team’s lacklustre performance in IPL 2026.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians are set to suffer a big blow. Captain Hardik Pandya is set to quit the franchise. A report from the news agency PTI has claimed that Pandya is “Mentally stressed and completely exhausted" and had completed his decision to cut ties with the franchise to the management mid-season. The report further adds that Pandya conveyed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management weeks before the team’s disastrous campaign ended.
After the team’s playoff hopes were dashed, both Pandya and MI reached an agreement that the former would part ways with the franchise.
"Hardik was mentally stressed and completely exhausted. He had also sustained a back injury. In fact, once the play-off hopes were dashed, Hardik informed the decision-makers that he wouldn't be staying back," a source told to PTI.
"Please understand that Hardik is only 32. He returned to MI in 2024 when he was 30. He was booed in the first year, and this season too things didn't go according to plan.”
"There is only so much that a young man can take. The last three years haven't been easy for him. The MI dressing room that he had left in 2021 wasn't the same when he returned in 2024. Not every senior player was on the same page.
With Hardik leaving the squad, the team will have to look for the next captaincy options. They can look back to Rohit Sharma, who has led them to the title five times or Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the T20 World Cup title.
Otherwise, the team could hand the reins of the team to Tilak Varma for the transition and stick with him for at least three seasons.
Another option they would have would be through the mega auction in 2027, where they might rope in their preferred captaincy choice if he is part of the auction process.