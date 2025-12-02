ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Returns To Competitive Action For Baroda In SMAT; Likely To Return For T20 Series Against South Africa

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been away from professional cricket since the Asia Cup in September. However, the flamboyant cricketer has returned to the action and might soon be seen donning the Indian jersey. Hardik is playing for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and marked his first appearance in professional cricket since September, when a thigh injury ruled him out of the action. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, national selector Pragyan Ojha is likely to attend Baroda’s two games against Punjab and Gujarat on December 2 and 4. He will assess Hardik’s fitness for the comeback in the Indian team and Hardik might get an entry into the T20 team for series against South Africa if he proves his fitness.

Hardik played his last match for the national side against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on September 26. He has been away from the 22-yard strip since then due to a left quadricep injury. He arrived at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to start the rehabilitation process on October 15, and after a three-day break during Diwali, he continued his recovery with the institute during the timeframe between October 21 and 29.