Hardik Pandya Returns To Competitive Action For Baroda In SMAT; Likely To Return For T20 Series Against South Africa
Hardik Pandya is playing for Baroda in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Punjab.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been away from professional cricket since the Asia Cup in September. However, the flamboyant cricketer has returned to the action and might soon be seen donning the Indian jersey. Hardik is playing for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and marked his first appearance in professional cricket since September, when a thigh injury ruled him out of the action. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, national selector Pragyan Ojha is likely to attend Baroda’s two games against Punjab and Gujarat on December 2 and 4. He will assess Hardik’s fitness for the comeback in the Indian team and Hardik might get an entry into the T20 team for series against South Africa if he proves his fitness.
Hardik played his last match for the national side against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on September 26. He has been away from the 22-yard strip since then due to a left quadricep injury. He arrived at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to start the rehabilitation process on October 15, and after a three-day break during Diwali, he continued his recovery with the institute during the timeframe between October 21 and 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. In such a scenario, it will be crucial for him to prove his fitness and earn a spot in India’s T20 team. The report mentions that the selectors are expected to announce the squad in the next couple of days, and that makes the timing of Hardik’s return to professional cricket more crucial. Hardik’s availability for his state team for further matches depends on whether he gets selected in the Indian team or not, and if selected, when he will join the national side for the preparation.
Baroda have had a mixed bag of results so far in the SMAT. They started on a disappointing note, losing their first two matches against Bengal and Puducherry by six wickets and 17 runs, respectively. However, they bounced back from the turbulent phase with a victory against Himachal Pradesh.